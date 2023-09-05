Did Offset Tease Solo Album Release Date With Michael Jackson-Inspired Outfit at Beyoncé Renaissance Tour Date?

Fans have been eagerly awaiting any information about Offset‘s upcoming solo album, his first full-length since 2019’s Father of Four. After the recent release of his latest team-up with wife Cardi B, “Jealousy,” the timing seemed right for an update on the as-yet-untitled album and some fans think the Migos member secretly spilled the news via a Michael Jackson-inspired outfit he wore to Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour show in Los Angeles over the weekend.

In a series of Instagram photos posted on Saturday, Offset stood on a street in a black outfit covered with a silver breastplate, arm shields and several silver belts that were reminiscent of the military-like costumes favored by the late King of Pop. But what caught fans’ eyes was a white armband ‘Set sported on his left arm.

More from Billboard

It read “1013,” leading to speculation that the collection could be released on Oct. 13, which is a Friday, the day that albums typically drop; at press time Offset had not revealed any additional details about the release date and a spokesperson for the rapper could not be reached for comment. The photos also included Offset standing with four male dancers dressed in black pants and white jackets, their faces obscured by white gas masks.

The final slide was from the rapper’s performance before Beyoncé’s set — with the masked dancers — of Migos’ 2016 hit “Bad and Boujee” with DJ Khaled during the latter’s pre-Bey warm-up set, which also included slots from 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Wayne, Coi Leray and others.

Offset was also front-and-center in what will surely be one of the most famous electric slide videos of all time, shot on Friday’s opening night of the three-night stand at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium. In the clip, ‘Set moves side-to-side alongside Jay-Z and Kris Jenner while Bey performs her take on Frankie Beverly and Maze’s “Before I Let Go” behind them.

Check out Offset’s outfit below.

Best of Billboard

Click here to read the full article.