Did Jennifer Aniston Get Work Done? Her Face Looks ‘Less Full,’ Says Plastic Surgeon

Two months after Jennifer Aniston was spotted leaving a plastic surgeon’s office in Connecticut with best friend Sandra Bullock, she stepped out in Los Angeles “looking not quite like herself,” says an eyewitness. So, what, if anything, did the 55-year-old actress have done to her face?

“It does look less full than in previous photos, particularly in the cheeks area,” Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Carl Truesdale, who does not treat Jen, tells In Touch. “She’s showing a bit more laxity in her face, particularly in the jowl area and the lower eyelid area. This could potentially indicate there were fillers that have dissolved.”

Dr. Truesdale points out that “a sign of dissolved filler is seeing more volume loss than what one would expect for normal facial aging or weight loss.” The surgeon also notes that the “puffiness” in Jen’s face “could potentially be from filler,” adding that it “doesn’t exactly look like orbital fat, which usually presents as a bag.”

Regarding the “puffiness around [Jen’s] eyes,” Dr. Truesdale says, “[It] could be associated with filler that is migrated, or it could also represent obstructed lymphatics, which doesn’t allow fluid to leave her under eye area. This can be seen with chronic filler use and can contribute to an overall puffy look that we call ‘filler fatigue.’”

The doctor also notes that Jennifer is “displaying classic signs of aging,” as she is now in her mid-50s. “It seems that her recent look could be associated with bone loss around the orbit, which is common for her age,” Dr. Truesdale concludes. “Laxity of the eyelid skin and the cheeks is due to volume and facial laxity is best addressed with a facelift.”

While The Morning Show star has not specified if she’s had any work done in the past, she has opened up about aging in various interviews.

“There is this pressure in Hollywood to be ageless,” she told Yahoo Beauty in 2014. “I think what I have been witness to is seeing women trying to stay ageless with what they are doing to themselves. I am grateful to learn from their mistakes, because I am not injecting s--t into my face. I see them and my heart breaks. I think, ‘Oh God, if you only know how much older you look.’ They are trying to stop the clock and all you can see is an insecure person who won’t let themselves age.”

While speaking to The Wall Street Journal in 2023, she revealed that she did “weekly peptide injections that purport to battle the effects of aging,” which she said she thinks is “the future” of the beauty industry.