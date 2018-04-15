Did Dwayne Johnson's Rampage triumph at the box office?

From Digital Spy

Rampage has just about trumped A Quiet Place at the weekend US box office.

The fantasy action movie, which stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as a primatologist battling a variety of animals with super powers, took $34.5 million in its opening weekend to just about see off A Quiet Place.

John Krasinski's almost apocalyptical horror film, starring him alongside his wife Emily Blunt, took an impressive $32.6 million in its second weekend, according to Box Office Mojo's figures.

Nonetheless, it wasn't enough to topple Rampage, despite its critical panning.

Related: Rampage gorilla was designed to be "as tough" as Dwayne Johnson

In at a distant third was another new entry and horror film alike, in the shape of Truth or Dare.

The Blumhouse production, which stars Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale as a college student whose friends find themselves in a life-threatening version of the popular game after a trip to Mexico, took £19.1 million in its opening weekend.

This was followed by Stephen Spielberg's virtual reality epic Ready Player One, which took $11.3 million this weekend.

Fifth place went to the John Cena/Ike Barinholtz/Leslie Mann comedy Blockers, which took $10.3 million, while the record-breaking Black Panther came in sixth place this week with $5.4 million.

Wes Anderson's animated adventure Isle of Dogs earned $5 million this weekend, placing it in seventh place.

In at eighth place is Christian rock drama I Can Only Imagine ($3.9 million), based on the song of the same name by MercyMe.

Tyler Perry's Acrimony took ninth position in this weekend's box office with £3.7 million, and Chappaquidick rounds off the top 10 with £3.1 million.

Until next week, folks.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You Might Also Like