How did Brevard native Maryl Harris do as a "Jeopardy!" contestant? We'll tell you

Brevard County native Maryl Harris lived out a life-long dream when she was able to compete as a contestant on the game show “Jeopardy!”

The 25-year-old Eau Gallie High grad was on Wednesday night’s show. It was filmed weeks ago, but she was just recently allowed to share the news, which she wrote on social media was “quite a challenge for this loudmouth.”

Although, she was not allowed to give details or the results. Fans had to tune in Wednesday night to see how Harris did.

How did Brevard native Maryl Harris do on “Jeopardy!”?

Harris kept it close for most of the first round, but reigning champ Drew Basile took a commanding lead in “Double Jeopardy.” She went into “Final Jeopardy” in second place with $10,000.

The final “Jeopardy!” category was “Literature.” The question was “The British library says of this 19th C. man, ‘One of his most famous poems… is a warning about the arrogance of great leaders.’”

Harris’ answer “Coleridge” was incorrect. She wagered $3,799 and ended the game in second place.

Remaining champ Basile won for the sixth time.

For those wondering, the correct answer was Percey Shelley.

Despite the loss, Harris’ posted on social media that being on “Jeopardy!” was a dream fulfilled.

“Getting selected to be on the show was a dream come true,” Harris wrote. “Years of curiosity, Wikipedia deep dives, and semi-regular quizzo have paid off!”

Does “Jeopardy!” contestant Harris still live in Brevard?

Harris lives in Philadelphia where she works as an operations manager for Spark Therapeutics, but she still has family in Brevard County.

She graduated Eau Gallie High in 2016 and represented her school that year as FLORIDA TODAY’S “Top Scholar.” The “Top Scholar” program showcases high achieving graduating seniors each year.

Harris’ weighted GPA when she graduated was 4.4. She also was a named a National Merit Scholar and went onto get a degree from Arizona State University.

According to the “Jeopardy!” fan site, “Jeopardy! Tonight,” Harris got her degree in biological and biomedical sciences. She got a master of science in physiology from McGill University.

Other Brevard County ties to “Jeopardy!”

Harris joins a small fraternity of Brevard County residents who appeared on “Jeopardy!”

Back in January 1988 Gregg Wiggins, of Indian Harbour Beach, appeared on the show. He went on to win twice and take home $28,500 in prizes.

Former FLORIDA TODAY journalist Pam Platt appeared on “Jeopardy!” in 2016. She won one game and took home $27,600.

