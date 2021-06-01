Dick Van Dyke, 95, Shows Off Backyard Workout Routine, Says He's 'Looking Forward to 100'

Benjamin VanHoose
·3 min read
CBS This Morning/ Twitter

Dick Van Dyke isn't slowing down!

In a new interview with CBS This Morning, the 95-year-old movie star shows off his at-home workout routine, including doing sit-up exercises in his Malibu home's backyard. During the chat, Van Dyke proudly says he's "still dancing" as he talks about staying active while aging. 

"I'm 95, and a lot of my friends won't do these," he says, demonstrating his fitness regimen on the ground. "... So all you old guys out there, listen to me, I'm telling you: You can keep going for a long— I'm still dancing! And singing!"

Van Dyke goes on to say that he views himself as an "active" actor, looking back on his role in 2018's Mary Poppins Returns when he did an intricate dance sequence. He says he was given "three versions and I took the hardest one. I had to prove I could do it."

"I'm looking forward to 100," he says later in the interview. "George Burns made it, and I'm gonna do it too!"

In a 2015 NPR interview, while he was promoting his book Keep Moving and Other Tips and Truths About Aging, Van Dyke said the hardest part about getting older is "giving up the things that you enjoy doing."

"I can't handle the tennis court anymore. I can still run and dance and sing. You know, I made a habit of asking other people in their old age: of all the things you enjoyed doing when you were younger that you can't anymore, what do you miss?" he said at the time. "Some people mention golf or tennis. One woman said, 'I miss having lunch with the girls.' But the people who said I wish I had made smarter business decisions, I think they're missing the point."

 

"The point is to enjoy," added Van Dyke. "You have to pick what you enjoy doing, what fulfills you, what interests you. And I realize that's not possible for a lot of people. As Thoreau said, a lot of people are living lives of quiet desperation. But almost anyone can find that one immersing hobby or pastime that they love to do."

Earlier this month, Van Dyke was recognized at the 2021 Kennedy Center Honors, along with Garth Brooks, Debbie Allen, Joan Baez and Midori, each of whom were honored with medallions during the ceremony, which celebrates recipients for their lifetime of contributions to American culture.

The 2021 Kennedy Center Honors will air June 6 on CBS. The event will also be available to stream on demand on the CBS app and on Paramount+.

