‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Rings In Victory For ABC With 30% Audience Increase, 22.2M Tune In To Ball Drop

Katie Campione
·2 min read

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest is on the up and up.

The annual special was up 30% in primetime on ABC with an average of about 8.4M people tuning in from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Meanwhile, the late-night edition posted a whopping 18M viewers, soaring to 22.2M by the time the ball dropped in Times Square.

More from Deadline

As expected, the audience grew as the night went on. By 10:30 p.m., about 10.4M people were watching, while the first two hours of the show averaged around 7M. Things fell off after midnight, with the second half of the late-night show only drawing 5.1M viewers.

Still, that’s a great increase from last year, up 35% for the first half of the primetime broadcast and 30% for the second half. In terms of adults 18-49, the special scored a 1.81 rating in the first half and a 2.93 in the second half — both marking three-year highs.

Same goes for late night, which averaged a 5.33 rating. In the midnight quarter-hour, the late night show swelled to a 6.41 rating.

According to Nielsen, the late night show’s 5.33 average rating puts it as the highest-rated entertainment special on any network in 2 years – since ABC’s 2021 broadcast of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Despite the audience dropping off steeply after midnight, it was still a win for ABC. The second part of the late night show was up 19% in total viewers and 14% among adults 19-49, managing a 1.47 rating even though it started at 1:09 a.m. ET.

Dick Clark Productions is a Penske Media company, as is Deadline.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories