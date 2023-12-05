Dick Clark Prods. Expands Talent Division with Two New Appointments (TV News Roundup)

Dick Clark Productions is expanding its talent division with two new appointments. Sara Kantathavorn is joining the company as senior vice president, talent strategy and Jeremy Lowe has been promoted to vice president, talent and partnerships. Lowe and Kantathavorn will work closely together in their new roles.

“Sara’s experience leading talent teams and strategy coupled with Jeremy’s enthusiasm and passion for artist discovery make for a winning combination,” said Jay Penske, CEO, chairman and founder, Penske Media and CEO, Dick Clark Productions. “Talent will always be at the core of everything we do at DCP.”

Kantathavorn was previously head of global talent development at Apple Music. Lowe most recently served as executive director, marketing and talent partnerships at Dick Clark.

Some of Dick Clark Productions’ shows include “Golden Globe Awards,” “Billboard Music Awards,” “Academy of Country Music Awards,” “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” “Streamy Awards,” “American Music Awards” and “So You Think You Can Dance,” among other titles.

The CW Network’s new original series “Wild Cards” will premiere on Jan. 17, followed by the Season 3 premieres of “Family Law.”

Starring Vanessa Morgan, Giacomo Gianniotti and Jason Priestly, “Wild Cards” is a “crime-solving procedural with a comedic twist that follows the unlikely duo of a by-the-book, sardonic cop and a spirited, clever con woman,” according to the release. Creator Michael Konyves executive produces the show, along with pilot director James Genn, Shawn Piller, Lloyd Segan and writers Alexandra Zarowny, James Thorpe, Noelle Carbone and Morwyn Brebner. From Blink49 Studios, Front Street Pictures and Piller/Segan in association with The CW for commissioning broadcaster CBC in Canada, the series is produced by Charles Cooper and Virginia Rankin. Fifth Season handles international distribution.

“Family Law” Season 3 chronicles Jewel Staite’s Abby and her dysfunctional family while they help other dysfunctional families, on top of navigating their own personal dramas. Produced by SEVEN24 Films and Lark Productions for Corus Entertainment’s Global, creator Susin Nielsen executive produces the series, along with Lark’s Erin Haskett and Seven24’s Jordy Randall and Tom Cox. David Valleau produces, with Andy Mikita serving as executive producer. Entertainment One holds international distribution rights to the series.

Fuse Media has partnered with India-based OTT app aggregator Tata Play Binge to launch its streaming service Fuse+ in India.

This is will make the Latino-owned media company’s Fuse content available to Indian audiences. The company previously announced new endeavors in diversity and inclusion with the launch of its Latino Vibes FAST Channel and LGBTQ+ FAST channel OUTtv.

“With a programming slate that serves as an entertainment destination for so many viewers, partnering with Tata Play Binge was a natural fit for Fuse Media as we continue our global expansion,” said Miguel Roggero, Fuse Media chairman and CEO. “Fuse+’s library is made up of vibrant, culturally diverse stories, and we’re thrilled to introduce our empowering original programming to Indian viewers.”

