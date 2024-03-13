Dice Announce 2024 ‘Quick To Judge’ National Tour
Australian rock band DICE is all set to embark on their Quick To Judge National Tour across regional spots and capital cities throughout Australia, promising an electrifying experience for their fans.
The tour will begin at Albany’s 6 Degrees on Friday, 26th April, followed by Brisbane’s Princess Theatre on Friday, 7th June, and conclude with a final show at Perth’s Rechabite on Saturday, 22nd June.
DICE – ‘Stop Sign’
Following a successful 2023, which saw the DICE perform at notable events such as BIGSOUND, SXSW, Lost Paradise, NYE On The Hill, Rolling Sets, Yours & Owls festival, and Splendour In The Grass, DICE is gearing up for another action-packed year.
Fans can expect an energetic performance as the band brings their unique sound to audiences nationwide. With DICE’s reputation for delivering high-energy performances, fans are encouraged to act fast and secure their tickets to join DICE on this epic tour.
Whether you’re in a regional area or a bustling capital city, DICE’s Quick To Judge tour is set to be a highlight of the year for all music enthusiasts across Australia.
DICE Australian Tour 2024
Friday, 26th April: 6 Degrees, Menang Noongar Country, Albany WA
Saturday, 27th April: Pier Hotel, Nyungar Country, Esperance WA
Friday, 10th May: Whalebone Brewery, Thalanyji Country, Exmouth WA
Saturday, 11th May: North West Brewing, Jaburrara Country, Karratha WA
Wednesday, 29th May: Drifters Wharf, Kuring-gai Land, Gosford NSW
Thursday, 30th May: Oxford Art Factory, Gadigal Land, Sydney NSW
Saturday, 1st June: Uni Bar, Dharawal Land, Wollongong NSW
Sunday, 2nd June: Shark Bar, Cammeraygal Land, Manly NSW
Wednesday, 5th June: Hoey Moey, Gumbainggir Country, Coffs Harbour NSW
Thursday, 6th June: Miami Marketta, Yugambeh Country, Gold Coast Qld
Friday, 7th June: Princess Theatre, Turrbal Land, Brisbane Qld
Saturday, 8th June: Solbar, Kabi Kabi Land, Sunshine Coast Qld
Sunday, 9th June: Beach Hotel, Bundjalung Land, Byron Bay NSW
Wednesday, 12th June: The Night Cat, Naarm, Fitzroy/Melbourne Vic
Thursday, 13th June: Howler, Naarm, Brunswick/Melbourne Vic
Friday, 14th June: Prince Bandroom, Naarm, St Kilda/Melbourne Vic
Saturday, 15th June: Torquay Hotel, Wadawurrung Country, Torquay Vic
Sunday, 16th June: HABA, Boon Wurrung Country, Rye Vic
Saturday, 22nd June: Rechabite, Whadjuk Noongar Country, Perth WA
Tickets via the band’s website
