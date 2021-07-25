Diane Sawyer responds to 'Ted Lasso' pickup line: 'I'm in'

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis has caught Diane Sawyer's attention. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

You had me at... howdy, y'all?

The beloved Apple TV+ comedy series Ted Lasso aired its Season 2 premiere on Friday, kicking things off with one of Coach Lasso's trademark joke responses. When AFC Richmond boss Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) asks what'd he say to post-match cocktail, the wholesome Midwesterner (Jason Sudeikis) shoots back, "Oh, the same thing I'd say to Diane Sawyer if she ever asked me out on a date: Yes, please."

Looks like a certain acclaimed broadcast journalist was watching.

On Sunday, Sawyer, 75, shared a clip of the scene, coyly responding, "Dear Ted Lasso — I'm in. Your move."

The newly divorced (but, alas, fictional) Lasso wasted no time in shooting his shot with the ABC veteran, a widow since the death of her husband, film director Mike Nichols, in 2014.

Oh my…you’ve got me more on my heels than Lady Gaga at the Met Gala. Any chance you like biscuits? https://t.co/TYbIGW3d8W — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) July 25, 2021

Ted Lasso fans, for one, are choosing to "believe."

This was @DianeSawyer’s first tweet in 14 months. Legend. — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) July 25, 2021

But could you handle the questions from Trent Crimm, at the Independent — LD Roc (@Haberoo13) July 25, 2021

Tweet of the day. #TedLasso — Ian Cull (@NBCian) July 25, 2021

Even professional grump Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) is 'shipping this one:

Story continues

As for Lasso's alter ego, Sudeikis, the Emmy nominee recently opened up to GQ about being newly single following his split from longtime fiancée Olivia Wilde, with whom he shares two children, last year. (E! News also reports that he and Ted Lasso co-star Keeley Hazell have called time on their brief relationship.)

Sawyer responded to a line in the Season 2 premiere of Ted Lasso. (Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

"That's an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about,” he said of his relationship with Wilde, who is now dating singer Harry Styles, ending. “You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.”