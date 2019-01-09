Diane Kruger wants paparazzi photos of her daughter with Norman Reedus taken down: 'Please put yourself in our shoes'

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger attend the Versace fall 2019 fashion show on Dec. 2, 2018, in New York City. (Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Diane Kruger hasn’t said much publicly about the baby girl she and Norman Reedus welcomed in November. But Tuesday, the Welcome to Marwen actress said a mouthful about her family’s need for privacy.

In a lengthy statement on Instagram, Kruger explained that she and Reedus had been tagged in paparazzi photos that show their child. She said she and Reedus had not OK’d the photos and want their child to be able to “grow up in privacy and safety.” Finally, she asked anyone who had shared the images to remove them.

Fans applauded Kruger’s classy request, and they said they regretted that she had to broach the subject at all.

Kruger subtly revealed her pregnancy last May, and it was reported in November that she had given birth. She broke the news that the little one is a girl during an interview last month.

“She’s very little, but I’m tired,” Kruger told Extra. “I feel like a superhero right now.”

Halle Berry, Jennifer Garner and Mila Kunis are just a few of the other celebrity moms who have long argued that the trail of photographers who follow them should not take and post photos of their children.

Kruger’s newborn is her first child. Reedus, who she partnered up with in 2016, shares a son, 19-year-old Mingus, with ex-wife Helena Christensen.

