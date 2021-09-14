Diane Kruger Debuts Her Gorgeous Engagement Ring from Norman Reedus at the 2021 Met Gala

Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger had the perfect accessory for her look at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala on Monday.

The German actress/model, 45, debuted her impressive engagement ring as she walked the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala after PEOPLE confirmed her engagement to Norman Reedus last month.

She sported a large square-cut diamond on her ring finger, along with another sparkling wraparound ring.

Kruger's rings complemented a neon green party dress with a cutout over her stomach, a puffy skirt and a cape with a long train. She finished the ensemble with a pair of hot pink pumps with jeweled straps and some multi-colored statement earrings, which brought out her pink eyeshadow.

Reedus, 52, began dating the actress after they met on the set of their 2015 movie Sky. They went public with their relationship in March 2017 when they were spotted getting cozy in the streets of New York City.

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion

The couple's first pregnancy was confirmed by PEOPLE in May 2018, and they welcomed their daughter, now age 2½, that November. Reedus also shares son Mingus Lucien, 21, with ex Helena Christensen, 52.

"She's not really girlie, she's kind of a dude," Kruger told PEOPLE of their daughter in April 2019, adding that she's still saving some Chanel for her kid. "It's fun to have a girl, I will say. I like that, too."

This year's Met Gala kicks off a two-part exhibition with the September 13 benefit. Part one, titled In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, will debut on September 18, running until September 5, 2022. The exhibit will "celebrate The Costume Institute's 75th anniversary and explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion," according to Vogue and exhibit organizers.

Part two, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, will open on May 5, 2022, and "will explore the development of American fashion by presenting narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of those spaces." Part two will also close on September 5, 2022.

Diane Kruger

The Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art was delayed from its usual scheduled date on the first Monday in May after last year's event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's guests are required to provide proof of vaccination and wear masks at all times, except for when drinking and eating.