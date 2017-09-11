Diane Kruger Cozies Up to Norman Reedus, Takes Silly Selfies at the US Open

The elusive couple attended the men’s US Open together on Sunday.

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus made a rare joint appearance on Sunday, attending the men’s US Open together in NYC.

The rumored couple looked cozy, laughing in the stands and even snapping a silly selfie.

Kruger, 41, wore a black leather coat and cap with large white shades, while Reedus, 48, wore a button-down shirt and covered up with a black sweatshirt.

The two originally met on the set of the 2015 flick Sky, when Kruger was still dating Joshua Jackson. Kruger and Jackson split after a decade together in July 2016.

In December 2016, Kruger and Reedus sparked romance rumors when the actress attended the Walking Dead star’s photography exhibit in Paris.

While Kruger and Jackson have remained friends, the Dawson’s Creek alum did open up to Ellen DeGeneres last December about the struggles he faced reentering the dating world after a decade away.

"Things have changed a little bit since the last time I was single," he quipped at the time. "I mean, everything's in your phone now. There's no more talking to people anymore. You talk to somebody and they're like, 'Oh, no no no, we don't do that anymore.'"

