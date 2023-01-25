Diane Keaton says she hasn't been on a date in 15 years: 'I'm kind of odd, but I'm doing fine'

Diane Keaton's makes some funny confessions love life in new interview. (Photo: Reuters)

Could Diane Keaton and Richard Gere have been one of Hollywood's power couples? If the actress had her way years ago, the answer is yes. Keaton told Extra that when she and Gere filmed 1977's Looking for Mr. Goodbar, she was hoping to be more than co-stars.

"I had a crush on him, but he didn't cotton to me at all," Keaton laughed. "He was supposed to care about me in the movie... but he didn't want it!"

Clearly, Keaton isn't too in her feelings about the whole thing. She and Gere share the screen together again in the new romantic comedy Maybe I Do. The Oscar-winning actress said Gere is "great."

Keaton's love life was a topic as the reporter asked how long it's been since she went on a date.

"Dates are... let's [say] 15 years," the Annie Hall star replied. "They probably just thought, ‘Enough's enough… she's too weird.' I'm kind of odd, but I'm doing fine."

Fifteen years is better than the number she threw out in 2019, speculating it had been 35 years since she went out with someone.

"Someday, someone will marry me," Keaton quipped. "Maybe one of these nice men today who have to deal with me today."

The iconic actress really isn't all that upset about it. Earlier this month, she celebrated her 77th birthday with a tribute to herself.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE LOVE OF MY LIFE… ME!" she declared.

Keaton, who has dated stars like Al Pacino, Jack Nicholson and Warren Beatty, previously opened up about her decision not to wed.

"I didn't want to give up my independence," Keaton said in 2021.

"By the way, no one has ever asked me to marry them, either, so that might be a good answer," she said, adding, "I should've started with that and called it a day."