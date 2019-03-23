Diana Ross Shares Support for Michael Jackson: ‘A Magnificent Incredible Force to Me’

Diana Ross shared her support for the late Michael Jackson in the wake of the release of the documentary “Leaving Neverland,” asking her fans to “stop in the name of love.”“This is what’s on my heart this morning,” she tweeted on Saturday morning. “I believe and trust that Michael Jackson was and is A magnificent incredible force to me and to many others. STOP IN THE NAME OF LOVE.”Of course, “Stop! In The Name of Love” was a song by The Supremes, the classic all-female Motown group that Ross led in the 1960s. Jackson and Ross appeared and performed together several times before his death in 2009 at age 50, and became close friends. She actually was mentioned in his will as the secondary caregiver to his three children.Also Read: Barbra Streisand on Michael Jackson's Accusers: 'It Didn't Kill Them'Jackson’s legacy has received increased scrutiny since HBO first broadcast “Leaving Neverland,” which features two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who say the late King of Pop molested them when they were young boys. Jackson’s estate has denied the accusations and is suing HBO for more than $100 million, saying the cable outlet violated a 1992 non-disparagement agreement.Jackson also denied child molestation accusations for years, and was acquitted in a child molestation case in 2005.Ross’ defense comes just one day after Barbra Streisand said in an interview while she believes the two men who accused Jackson, she also has some sympathy for Jackson.In a wide-ranging Times of London interview published Friday, Streisand said of Jackson: “His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has.” She also said that on the few occasions they met, Jackson was “very sweet, very childlike.”Also Read: Michael Jackson's Molestation Trial: 10 Bizarre Details You Didn't Know or Totally ForgotShe added: “You can say ‘molested,’ but those children, as you heard [the grown-up Robson and Safechuck] say, they were thrilled to be there. They both married and they both have children, so it didn’t kill them.”On Saturday, following backlash, she clarified her comments, saying that she feels “nothing but sympathy” for Robson and Safechuck.See Ross’ tweet below.This is what’s on my heart this morning. I believe and trust that Michael Jackson was and is A magnificent incredible force to me and to many others. STOP IN THE NAME OF LOVE— Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) March 23, 2019Read original story Diana Ross Shares Support for Michael Jackson: ‘A Magnificent Incredible Force to Me’ At TheWrap

Jackson’s legacy has received increased scrutiny since HBO first broadcast “Leaving Neverland,” which features two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who say the late King of Pop molested them when they were young boys. Jackson’s estate has denied the accusations and is suing HBO for more than $100 million, saying the cable outlet violated a 1992 non-disparagement agreement.

Jackson also denied child molestation accusations for years, and was acquitted in a child molestation case in 2005.

Ross’ defense comes just one day after Barbra Streisand said in an interview while she believes the two men who accused Jackson, she also has some sympathy for Jackson.

In a wide-ranging Times of London interview published Friday, Streisand said of Jackson: “His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has.” She also said that on the few occasions they met, Jackson was “very sweet, very childlike.”

She added: “You can say ‘molested,’ but those children, as you heard [the grown-up Robson and Safechuck] say, they were thrilled to be there. They both married and they both have children, so it didn’t kill them.”

On Saturday, following backlash, she clarified her comments, saying that she feels “nothing but sympathy” for Robson and Safechuck.

