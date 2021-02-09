Diana Ross Pays Tribute to Late Supremes Groupmate Mary Wilson: 'Each Day Is a Gift'

Rest in peace, Mary Wilson.

On Tuesday, Diana Ross shared a tribute to Wilson, her Supremes co-founder and groupmate from 1959 to 1970, who died Monday evening at age 76.

"I just woke up to this news, my condolences to you Mary's family, I am reminded that each day is a gift, I have so many wonderful memories of our time together," she wrote. "'The Supremes' will live on in our hearts."

The cause of death for Wilson — who competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2019 — has not been revealed, but her publicist told several outlets that she "passed away suddenly."

I just woke up to this news , my condolences to you Mary's family ,I am reminded that each day is a gift ,I have so many wonderful memories of our time together "The Supremes " will live on ,in our hearts 💕 — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) February 9, 2021

RELATED: Mary Wilson, a Founding Member of The Supremes, Dead at 76: She 'Will Be Deeply Missed'

Along with Ross, 76, several other celebrities and Supremes fans shared their condolences to the Wilson family, posting tributes to the late star.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of the beautiful Mary Wilson! She was a legend and an icon and what she contributed to the world cannot be overstated," Patti LaBelle wrote. "I send my deepest condolences and prayers to her family, loved ones and fans."

I am deeply saddened by the passing of the beautiful Mary Wilson! She was a legend and an icon and what she contributed to the world cannot be overstated. I send my deepest condolences and prayers to her family, loved ones and fans. ❤ pic.twitter.com/NBNZ6d8qmO — Patti LaBelle (@MsPattiPatti) February 9, 2021

"My heart is broken! I got to know #MaryWilson on @DancingABC and she was one of the sweetest, most vibrant, talented women I had ever met. I will miss you!" tweeted Karamo Brown.

Story continues

"R.I.P. Mary Wilson, your legacy speaks for itself," wrote Billy Porter on Instagram. "The Supremes are legendary! 🙏🏾"

My heart is broken! I got to know #MaryWilson on @DancingABC and she was one of the sweetest, most vibrant, talented women I had ever met. I will miss you! 😢😢😢💔💔💔 https://t.co/qKSjH0Ojvg — Karamo (@Karamo) February 9, 2021

Love and light to your family Mary — honoring you and your legacy today. Rest In Peace. #MaryWilson pic.twitter.com/L4pOsDeRH3 — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) February 9, 2021

RELATED: Celebrities Who've Died in 2021

"A Loved Supreme. Goodbye Mary Wilson...The Dreamgirl," wrote Questlove.

"RIP to the original Supreme, Mary Wilson," tweeted Andy Cohen. "She was known as 'the sexy one' in the group but she was much more, and worked til the end to preserve the group's incredible legacy in the music world and in history."

"OMG! Mary Wilson of the Supremes has died suddenly," wrote Paul Stanley. "I was just on a Zoom call with her Wednesday for about an hour & never could have imagined this. So full of life & great stories. Absolutely shocked. Rest In Supreme Peace Mary."

Meanwhile, the President of Classic Motown Bruce Resnikoff shared a statement of his own.

RIP to the original Supreme, Mary Wilson. She was known as “the sexy one” in the group but she was much more, and worked til the end to preserve the group’s incredible legacy in the music world and in history. pic.twitter.com/8S20RJZdwk — Andy Cohen (@Andy) February 9, 2021

OMG! Mary Wilson of the Supremes has died suddenly. I was just on a Zoom call with her Wednesday for about an hour & never could have imagined this. So full of life & great stories. Absolutely shocked. Rest In Supreme Peace Mary. https://t.co/E9CmwF1Hum — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) February 9, 2021

The world has lost one of its greatest legends, Mary Wilson, original and founding member of the Supremes. pic.twitter.com/KJzNutx9lQ — Classic Motown (@ClassicMotown) February 9, 2021

"The World has lost one of its greatest legends, Mary Wilson, original and founding member of the Supremes," he wrote. "Her voice captivated the world and her infectious laughter and spirit delighted her fans. Many artists have Mary to thank as she was often the spokesperson for the music industry and known as a fierce advocate for artist rights and copyright protection."

"But it was her music, first and foremost, that helped bridge America's cultural divide and continues to inspire a new generation," he added.

Ally Brooke, who competed on DWTS with Wilson, shared that the two "became like family to each other" after the show.

"My heart is broken. Truly broken," she wrote. "She was the sweetest, most beautiful soul. We related to each other in so many ways. She would give me the most priceless advice and would always make me feel so loved and special. Her arms were the sweetest place to be. I would call her my Queen, and she would call me her Princess."

"We stayed in each other's lives beyond the show. She was so sweet, she even came just to see me at one of my performances. This photo is from that day. That is who she was," she added. "She was a singer and entertainer unlike anyone else. She was a true legend. An original Supreme. And beyond that, she was an extraordinary soul."

RIP Mary Wilson. Legendary founding member of the Supremes and fantastic solo artist. I had a wonderful conversation with her just before the quarantine. She was full of energy and plans so this is shocking as well as tragic. Our love and condolences go to her family and friends. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) February 9, 2021

What an blessing to have had the Supreme Mary Wilson on #thereal.. I was over the moon to meet her, she grew up in the same Detroit Projects as I and she showed me that I could make it out. Talented and beautiful.. She will be missed. RIP pic.twitter.com/7Bb3o3Xn8b — Loni Love (@LoniLove) February 9, 2021

My mom LOVED Motown. I was raised on the Supremes. I knew every song by ❤️even the B-sides. Ms. @DianaRoss, Ms. #MaryWilson #MsFlorenceBallard & #MsCindyBirdsong were the soundtrack of my childhood.



Meeting her was a life highlight. I can’t believe that our icons are leaving.💔 pic.twitter.com/mnHU0QL3Ex — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) February 9, 2021

Founding member of MOTOWN’s Supremes, whose songs lifted so many of us up, in an era when we were reaching for a voice of our own in an unwelcoming world.



Mary Wilson, RIP (1944-2021) pic.twitter.com/BFZk7L6oYB — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) February 9, 2021

Wilson is survived by her daughter, son, several grandchildren, a sister and a brother, per CNN.