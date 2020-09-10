Diana Rigg, Star of ‘The Avengers’ and ‘Game of Thrones,’ Dies at 82

Diana Rigg, the Tony and Emmy winner who splashed into the world of television with her commanding turn as intelligence agent Emma Peel on “The Avengers” in the 1960s and played Lady Olenna Tyrell on “Game of Thrones” decades later, died Thursday at her home in England. She was 82.

Rigg was a venerable figure in Britain’s entertainment industry who worked incessantly on stage, TV and film. She famously thumbed her nose at convention in her private life and in later years seemed to enjoy her status as a grande dame. Having a key role in the biggest TV series of the past decade was a fitting career capper for Rigg.

On HBO’s “Game of Thrones” Rigg recurred as Olenna Tyrell, also known as the Queen of Thorns, beginning with the third season in 2013. She was Emmy nominated for guest actress in a drama for her work on the show in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

“She was a beautiful kind and generous human being that enhanced the lives of all that knew her as well as a great actress. She leaves a great void in my heart,” said Lionel Larner, Rigg’s longtime friend and talent agent.

On ITV’s “The Avengers,” the British espionage series that blended sci-fi, fantasy and surreal elements with caper stories and offbeat humor, Patrick Macnee starred from 1961-1969 as bowler hat-bedecked John Steed, who worked opposite various female agents over the course of the show, of which Rigg’s intelligent, witty and catsuit-wearing Mrs. Peel was by far the most memorable. The actress appeared in 51 episodes of the series from 1965-68, and was twice Emmy nominated for her work, in 1967 and 1968. In 2000 she shared a special BAFTA Award with Honor Blackman, Joanna Lumley and Linda Thorson, who had all appeared opposite Macnee’s Steed in “The Avengers.” A feature adaptation of the series, starring Ralph Fiennes as Steed and Uma Thurman as Mrs. Peel, was released in 1998. Macnee died in June 2015.

More recently Rigg also appeared in BSkyB and NBC’s “You, Me and the Apocalypse ” in 2016.

In between she won an Emmy for playing Mrs. Danvers in a TV adaptation of “Rebecca” in 1997. She also received an Emmy nomination in 1975 for lead actress in a special program for “In This House of Brede,” in which she played a London businesswoman who opts to become a nun, and in 2002 for supporting actress in a miniseries or movie for “Victoria & Albert.”

Enid Diana Elizabeth Rigg was born in Doncaster, Yorkshire, England; she spent her early childhood in India. She did her training as an actress at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art from 1955-57, and made her professional stage debut in Brecht’s “The Caucasian Chalk Circle” in 1957.

Rigg was a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company from 1959-64, touring Europe and the U.S. as Cordelia in a RSC production of “King Lear” (she revisited the play in 1983, when she was Regan to Laurence Olivier’s Lear); she was also Viola in a 1966 RSC staging of “Twelfth Night.”

Rigg appeared on Broadway three times, starring in “Abelard and Heloise” in 1971 (her nude scene in the play and critic John Simon’s tart assessment of her body generated publicity); a revival of Moliere’s “The Misanthrope” in 1975; and a staging of “Medea” in 1994 — drawing a Tony nomination each time for best actress in a play and winning for “Medea.”

Reviewing “Medea,” the New York Times said, “Unlike Zoe Caldwell, who emphasized the sexuality of the character (and won a Tony Award in 1982 for her efforts), Ms. Rigg sees Medea as a woman of restless intellect. An orgiastic fervor informed Ms. Caldwell’s performance; she had a savage growl in her voice. A passionate sense of injustice propels Ms. Rigg, whose voice never entirely loses its intrinsic musicality.”

Rigg also made a number of notable appearances on the big screen. She played a significant role in the history of the James Bond film franchise by portraying, with great élan, Tracy Di Vicenzo, the woman whom Bond, played by George Lazenby, marries with great joy in 1969’s “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service,” only to see her murdered by the minions of arch villain Ernst Stavro Blofeld.

The actress also starred with George C. Scott in the Arthur Hiller-directed, Paddy Chayefsky-penned satire “The Hospital” (1971); the classic Vincent Price horror film “Theatre of Blood” (1973); the 1982 Agatha Christie adaptation “Evil Under the Sun,” in which she played the despised and thus dispatched Arlena Marshall; and most recently 2006’s “The Painted Veil,” in which she played the Mother Superior.