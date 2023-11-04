Dia de los Muertos festival draws thousands to downtown Decatur

Nov. 4—Second Avenue in downtown Decatur was alive with music, dancing and art as thousands celebrated the second annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival Thursday night.

When the city hosted its first festival last year, officials realized they were connecting Hispanic residents with a celebration many have not seen in quite some time, and non-Hispanics with an event many had never witnessed.

"We have family members and friends who have not been to their homeland since they were little kids, so they can celebrate here as a community," said Tania Gonzalez. "Just for Nov. 2, they're able to see a little piece of their home."

Dia de los Muertos is a holiday celebrated by many Hispanic communities to honor loved ones who have died. The holiday is widely celebrated throughout Mexico every November.

Tania's husband Jesse was instrumental in bringing the festival to Decatur last year by helping to start a planning committee that worked alongside several organizations in the city. Despite living in Mexico for two years, Jesse Gonzalez grew up and has lived much of his life in Decatur.

"When I was young, we only celebrated Dia de los Muertos in our own households. Like, if we knew family was coming, then we would celebrate," Jesse said. "But there was no big celebration among the Hispanic community. It was just private."

Jesse Gonzalez said he never imagined the event last year would go as well as it did and he then knew it would soon become a favorite Decatur tradition.

"We thought it was going to be 100 to 300 people, but I read in the paper the next day it was over 3,000," Gonzalez said. "We were mind blown and we just felt very proud. We as a community did this."

Dede Quarry, president of the Decatur Downtown Merchants and Business Association, said the festival gives attendees a chance to learn more about Hispanic culture.

"Everyone from all over can come here and celebrate this holiday," Quarry said.

Quarry on Friday estimated attendance to be around 3,500 people this year.

"There may have been more because there were people inside the arts center and other businesses but, yeah, we felt it was around that much," Quarry said.

On the front lawn of the Alabama Center for the Arts, Jesse Gonzalez and the planning committee built a large community ofrenda, or altar, to honor deceased family members and loved ones. The altar featured photographs, the deceased's favorite snacks and drinks, and other items they were known to cherish.

In the middle of that altar was a framed picture of Steve Perkins, who was fatally shot in his front yard by Decatur police on Sep. 29.

Inside the Alabama Center for the Arts (ACA), an extensive exhibit of artwork from Decatur City Schools students was on display.

"We partnered with Decatur City Schools for the Dia de los Muertos art show," said ACA Director Jennifer Bunnell. "This year, we had 18 schools participate including the Excel Center. Last year, I think we only had like 13."

The students built their own ofrendas. Most of the artwork in the visual arts building was from middle and high school students while the elementary students' art was displayed in the performance art building next door.

Bunnell said she felt the festival was another way the arts center could connect with and draw support from a diverse community.

"Anybody can come and put a picture on the ofrenda outside," Bunnell said. "I put a picture of my parents up there last year, and this year, we put pictures up of Sonny Craig and Juanita Healy, whom I had worked closely with for years."

Both Craig and Healy died in September.

Across from the visual arts building, the band Banda Tierra de Chalma played traditional Mexican music throughout the night as attendees danced to the tunes.

Toward the end of the night, Jesse Gonzalez and his planning committee served pan de muerto and hot champurrado for free. Pan de muerto, or bread of the dead, is very fluffy and has a sweet, orange taste and champurrado is similar to hot chocolate.

Gonzalez said that elder Hispanic people like pan de muerto much the same way elder Southern people enjoy cornbread. He said they distributed 500 pieces of pan de muerto and 500 cups of champurrado at the festival.

"In my family, most of them every morning would eat a piece of bread and some hot chocolate," Gonzalez said. "So the bond is significant because we knew they enjoyed that."

After the festival Thursday night, Gonzalez said he felt there were even more people on Second Avenue than there were last year.

"That may have been because we expanded to another block and were more active on social media promoting it," Gonzalez said. "I know there were more food trucks and we had a live band this year that we didn't have last year. We also did some prize giveaways and gave out two TVs, headphones, and Point Mallard passes."