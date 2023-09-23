DHS Wall of Fame nominations underway

Sep. 23—Danville High School has recognized outstanding alumni since 1991 through annual inductions into the DHS Wall of Fame.

The purposes of the DHS Wall of Fame include:

* To promote pride in the Danville Public Schools

* To promote pride in Danville

* To provide positive role models for students

Danville High School students are exposed to the Wall of Fame on a daily basis. Inductees' framed biographies and photographs are hung prominently outside the auditorium in the office lobby at DHS.

Community members also become familiar with our alumni success stories when they visit the high school.

Any individual may nominate a candidate for the DHS Wall of Fame. Candidates are preferably graduates of Danville High School or have attended DHS for at least one year.

An independent community committee will review the nominations and select the inductees for 2024. All nominations are due to the Office of the Superintendent, 110 E. Williams St., Danville, IL 61832 by Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Three references must be provided for a candidate to be considered. Forms are available on Danville High School's website at www.danville118.org/WallofFame under About Us, Wall of Fame.

It is expected that inductees have demonstrated achievement or service above and beyond the responsibilities of their normal employment.

* Inductees who no longer live in the local community must have distinguished themselves with excellence nationally, internationally, or within a particular field or service to humanity.

* Inductees who have remained in the area must have distinguished themselves with excellence locally or regionally within a particular field or with service to humanity or have been actively involved in local community service. This category may include a nominee who achieved locally but later moved away.

Inductees include Congressional Medal of Honor, Academy Award, Emmy Award, and Tony Award recipients as well as public servants, doctors, teachers, community activists, athletes, and authors.