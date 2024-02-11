DGA Awards: Christopher Nolan, Celine Song, ‘The Last Of Us’ & ‘SNL’ Among Big Winners – Full List

The Directors Guild of America is handing out its 76th annual awards tonight at the Beverly Hilton.

The DGA is a strong predictor of Oscar success historically, missing the eventual Best Director winner only eight times in 75 years. The group handed its top trophy to the Daniels for Everything Everywhere All at Once last year, and Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert went on to snag the Academy Award a month later, becoming only the third duo to claim that prized statuette.

More from Deadline

RELATED: ‘American Fiction’ Filmmaker Cord Jefferson Teases Plan For New Erotic Thriller Movie – DGA Awards

Here are the winners at the 2024 Directors Guild Awards:

FEATURE FILM

Christopher Nolan

Oppenheimer

(Universal Pictures)

Directoral Team:

Unit Production Managers: Thomas Hayslip, Nathan Kelly, Rafael Lima (New Jersey / New York Unit)

First Assistant Director: Nilo Otero

Second Assistant Director: Andrew Stahl

Second Second Assistant Director: Jesse Carmona

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Dixon McPhillips, Richard Molloy (New Jersey / New York Unit), AJ Jackson (New Jersey / New York Unit)

Location Manager: Patty Carey Perazzo (New Jersey / New York Unit)

DRAMATIC SERIES

PETER HOAR

The Last Of Us, “Long, Long Time” (HBO | Max)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Cecil O’Connor

First Assistant Director: Bethan Mowat

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FIRST-TIME THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM

CELINE SONG

Past Lives

(A24)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Kerry Johnson

First Assistant Director: Ben Kahn

Second Assistant Director: Geraldine Schubert

Second Second Assistant Director: Dan Levy

Location Manager: Joseph Mullaney

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING

MICHAEL MANCINI & LIZ PATRICK

Saturday Night Live

“Pedro Pascal / Coldplay”

(NBC)

· Associate Directors: Janine DeVito, Michael Poole, Laura Ouziel-Mack

· Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly, Eddie Valk

RELATED: DGA President Lesli Linka Glatter Expresses Support For IATSE & Teamsters; Warns About “Looming” AI Challenges – DGA Awards

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS

PAUL MILLER

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love

(NBC)

· Associate Director: Sara Niimi

· Stage Managers: Gary Natoli, Alissa Levisohn Hoyo, Christopher McDonald, Jackie Stathis

DOCUMENTARY

MSTYSLAV CHERNOV

20 Days in Mariupol (PBS Distribution)

RELATED: Mark Ruffalo Calls For Ceasefire In Gaza: “We’re Not Going To Bomb Our Way To Peace” – DGA Awards

COMEDY SERIES

CHRISTOPHER STORER

The Bear, “Fishes” (FX)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Tyson Bidner, Carrie Holt De Lama

First Assistant Directors: Duccio Fabbri, Pablo Gambetta

Second Assistant Director: Larissa Malarek

Second Second Assistant Directors: Olivia Dame, Hiro Taniguchi

Location Manager: Maria C. Roxas

MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES

SARAH ADINA SMITH

Lessons In Chemistry, “Her And Him” (Apple TV+)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Steven Brown

First Assistant Director: Kristofer Kolpek

Second Assistant Director: Deborah Chung

RELATED: ‘American Fiction’ Filmmaker Cord Jefferson Teases Plan For New Erotic Thriller Movie – DGA Awards

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

AMY SCHATZ

Stand Up & Shout: Songs From A Philly High School (HBO | Max)

REALITY PROGRAMS

NIHARIKA DESAI

Rainn Wilson And The Geography Of Bliss, “Happiness Is A Bottle Of Cod Liver Oil” (Peacock)\

COMMERCIALS

KIM GEHRIG (Somesuch)

Run This Town, Apple Music – Apple (Client Direct)

Directing Team:

First Assistant Director: David Webb

The Travelers, Expedia – Wieden & Kennedy

Directing Team:

First Assistant Director: Zaida Fakih

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.