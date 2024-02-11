DGA Awards: Christopher Nolan, Celine Song, ‘The Last Of Us’ & ‘SNL’ Among Big Winners – Full List
The Directors Guild of America is handing out its 76th annual awards tonight at the Beverly Hilton.
The DGA is a strong predictor of Oscar success historically, missing the eventual Best Director winner only eight times in 75 years. The group handed its top trophy to the Daniels for Everything Everywhere All at Once last year, and Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert went on to snag the Academy Award a month later, becoming only the third duo to claim that prized statuette.
Here are the winners at the 2024 Directors Guild Awards:
FEATURE FILM
Christopher Nolan
Oppenheimer
(Universal Pictures)
Directoral Team:
Unit Production Managers: Thomas Hayslip, Nathan Kelly, Rafael Lima (New Jersey / New York Unit)
First Assistant Director: Nilo Otero
Second Assistant Director: Andrew Stahl
Second Second Assistant Director: Jesse Carmona
Additional Second Assistant Directors: Dixon McPhillips, Richard Molloy (New Jersey / New York Unit), AJ Jackson (New Jersey / New York Unit)
Location Manager: Patty Carey Perazzo (New Jersey / New York Unit)
DRAMATIC SERIES
PETER HOAR
The Last Of Us, “Long, Long Time” (HBO | Max)
Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Cecil O’Connor
First Assistant Director: Bethan Mowat
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FIRST-TIME THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM
CELINE SONG
Past Lives
(A24)
Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Kerry Johnson
First Assistant Director: Ben Kahn
Second Assistant Director: Geraldine Schubert
Second Second Assistant Director: Dan Levy
Location Manager: Joseph Mullaney
VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING
MICHAEL MANCINI & LIZ PATRICK
Saturday Night Live
“Pedro Pascal / Coldplay”
(NBC)
· Associate Directors: Janine DeVito, Michael Poole, Laura Ouziel-Mack
· Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly, Eddie Valk
VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS
PAUL MILLER
Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love
(NBC)
· Associate Director: Sara Niimi
· Stage Managers: Gary Natoli, Alissa Levisohn Hoyo, Christopher McDonald, Jackie Stathis
DOCUMENTARY
MSTYSLAV CHERNOV
20 Days in Mariupol (PBS Distribution)
COMEDY SERIES
CHRISTOPHER STORER
The Bear, “Fishes” (FX)
Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Tyson Bidner, Carrie Holt De Lama
First Assistant Directors: Duccio Fabbri, Pablo Gambetta
Second Assistant Director: Larissa Malarek
Second Second Assistant Directors: Olivia Dame, Hiro Taniguchi
Location Manager: Maria C. Roxas
MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES
SARAH ADINA SMITH
Lessons In Chemistry, “Her And Him” (Apple TV+)
Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Steven Brown
First Assistant Director: Kristofer Kolpek
Second Assistant Director: Deborah Chung
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
AMY SCHATZ
Stand Up & Shout: Songs From A Philly High School (HBO | Max)
REALITY PROGRAMS
NIHARIKA DESAI
Rainn Wilson And The Geography Of Bliss, “Happiness Is A Bottle Of Cod Liver Oil” (Peacock)\
COMMERCIALS
KIM GEHRIG (Somesuch)
Run This Town, Apple Music – Apple (Client Direct)
Directing Team:
First Assistant Director: David Webb
The Travelers, Expedia – Wieden & Kennedy
Directing Team:
First Assistant Director: Zaida Fakih
