Dexter Fletcher replaces Bryan Singer as director of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Dexter Fletcher has been hired to replace Bryan Singer as the director of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” 20th Century Fox announced on Wednesday.

Production on the Freddie Mercury biopic will resume next week in the U.K. Fletcher’s credits include “Eddie the Eagle” and ‘Wild Bill.”

Fletcher was originally attached to direct the film, with Ben Whishaw (“Skyfall”) in the role of legendary rocker Mercury. The director left the project in March 2014 over creative differences, and eventually Singer came on board with star Rami Malek.

News of Singer’s firing from the mostly-finished film hit on Monday, when TheWrap reported on tensions between the director and studio over what numerous insiders called a “pattern” of unprofessional behavior — prolonged absence and lateness, as well as conflicts with Malek.

Singer denied any misdoings and issued a lengthy response to his firing through a lawyer — saying an ailing parent pulled his focus from the project and had compromised his own health.

“I wanted nothing more than to be able to finish this project and help honor the legacy of Freddie Mercury and Queen, but Fox would not permit me to do so because I needed to temporarily put my health, and the health of my loved ones, first,” Singer said in his statement.