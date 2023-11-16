Dex Carvey Dies: Comedian Son Of Dana Carvey Was 32

Dana Carvey’s eldest son, Dex, died Wednesday evening from a reported drug overdose, according to a statement from his parents. He was 32.

“Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy. Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose. He was 32 years old,” the Dana and Paula Carvey statement began.

More from Deadline

“Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things — music, art, film making, comedy — and pursued all of them passionately.”

Dex Carvey “loved his family, his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee. Dex was a beautiful person. His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever.”

Dana, age 68, and Paula concluded their message with prayers for those “struggling with addiction.”

A call went out from Dex Carvey’s house by his girlfriend around 10 PM Pacific time on Wednesday evening, authorities said. He had apparently locked himself in the bathroom and was unresponsive when authorities arrived, and they were unsuccessful in attempts to revive him.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s office has scheduled an autopsy.

Dex Carvey opened for his father’s 2016 Netflix special, Straight White Male.

Dana and Paula also share 30-year-old son Thomas, another aspiring comedian.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.