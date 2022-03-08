Kendall Jenner's Boyfriend, Devin Booker, Opened Up About Their Relationship For The Very First Time

·2 min read
This is Phoenix Suns shooting guard and Olympic gold medalist Devin Booker.

He's been dating reality star and supermodel Kendall Jenner since about June 2020.

dressed in cozy, casual sweaters, Kendall and Devin walk down the Soho streets together

They went Instagram official in February 2021.

Gotham / GC Images / Via Getty

However, Devin has never spoken publicly about their relationship — until now.

both wearing masks and sweaters, the couple stands on the street together
Gotham / GC Images / Via Getty

And he is "enjoying life to the fullest." Devin recently gave the WSJ Magazine this update, adding, "That came off my tongue so easily because it wasn’t always this way, but I feel like I’m in a good place right now."

at one of his games, Devin runs over to the sidelines to hug Kendall, who&#39;s watching courtside
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

He also talked about how his loved ones — aka Kendall — are the reason for it. Aww. "I love my family. I love the people around me," he said, "and I love the impact that I get to have on this world, the younger generation under me and the kids who look up to me."

hugging Kendall courtside, Devin kisses her cheek
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Kendall has also been fairly private about her relationship. Speaking about him publicly for the first time on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians: The Final Curtain reunion, she said, "Kylie and I have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things, and do them pretty publicly."

Kendall and Kylie sit together courtside at a Lakers game
Kevork Djansezian / GC Images / Via Getty

"I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest. I just feel like it's a private matter, it's not really for anybody else to judge or know," she said.

The couple spotted walking outside by paparazzi
Mega / GC Images / Via Getty

More recently, however, she gave a small window into their relationship on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, when Kendall opened up about how much Devin "loves" her many nieces and nephews.

both sporting sunglasses, Kendall and Dustin walk through SoHo together
Gotham / GC Images / Via Getty

She said, "Him and Stormi [Kylie's daughter] have an amazing relationship. She has the biggest crush on him, and I’m jealous sometimes. I’m like, ‘Stop — can you guys not?’”

Devin and Kendall seem super happy together, and I hope they can keep enjoying life to the fullest!

Dustin hugs Kendall from the sidelines of his game
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

You can read Devin's full interview with WSJ Magazine here.

