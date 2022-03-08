Kendall Jenner's Boyfriend, Devin Booker, Opened Up About Their Relationship For The Very First Time

EntertainmentYahoo Sports Videos
The NFL offseason is heating up with a bombshell trade sending QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos from the Seattle Seahawks and the news that QB Aaron Rodgers will re-sign with the Packers, despite his several expressions of unhappiness in Green Bay over the last few years. In the NBA, Kyrie Irving dropped 50 points in the Nets win over the Hornets. Plus, Jared shares Twitterverse reactions to the Rodgers/Wilson news and imagines a world in which Kanye West and Antonio Brown become the new owners of the new-look Broncos.