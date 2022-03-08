Kendall Jenner's Boyfriend, Devin Booker, Opened Up About Their Relationship For The Very First Time

Sports Associated Press

Tiger Woods is going into the World Golf Hall of Fame with three others who no doubt will be overshadowed in the presence of a player who transcended the sport like no other. It was like that every time Woods teed it up, from his “Hello, world” debut in Milwaukee in 1996 through his 15 majors and 82 titles on the PGA Tour. Win or not, Woods was playing and it seemed everyone else was along for the ride.