Detroit Woman Distributes Free Braille Books For Children
In honor of Braille Literacy Month, Kelly meets a Detroit woman promoting literacy for visually impaired children by distributing free and low cost braille children's books through her nonprofit Seedlings Braille Books for Children. Founder Debra dials-in and shares how the nonprofit gives away five free books to any child in the U.S. and Canada through their program that honors her late daughter. Pilot Pen awards Debra and Seedlings $1,000 to help further their important cause.