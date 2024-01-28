Is there a free Lions vs. 49ers live stream? How to watch the game

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, Digital Trends and Yahoo Inc. may earn a commission.

Sunday marks one of the best football days of the year. Two conference champions will be crowned in the 2024 NFL Playoffs. The NFC Championship features Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers hosting Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions. Kickoff starts at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on January 28. The game will air on Fox and feature the network’s top broadcast team – Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color), Erin Andrews (sideline), and Tom Rinaldi (sideline).

The Lions have a chance to make history. If they defeat the 49ers, Detroit will appear in their first Super Bowl in franchise history. The Lions won multiple NFL Championship Games in the 1950s before the creation of the Super Bowl. On the other sidelines, it’s business as usual for the 49ers as they attempt to win the NFC Championship for the second time in five seasons.

San Francisco is expected to win as the 49ers enter the game as a 7-point favorite. However, anything can happen in the NFC Championship. With the game on Fox, fans can watch the game on multiple platforms, not just cable TV. Streaming television services like Sling TV will air the game. To learn more about Sling TV, scroll below.

Watch the Lions vs. 49ers live stream on Sling TV

Stream the best sports, news, and entertainment with Sling. The days of paying for the channels you don’t want are over. Sling offers flexible channel lineups with popular networks at a price more affordable than cable. Other advantages of Sling are the on-the-go mobile app, a lack of annual contracts, and cloud DVR. These benefits make Sling one of the best live TV streaming services.

Sling customers can choose between the Orange and Blue plans. What’s the difference? Orange costs $40 per month and only has 32 channels. However, Blue costs $45 per month and contains 42 channels. More importantly, Blue has Fox, the network of the NFC Championship. There is also an option to bundle Orange and Blue for $60 per month. All three plans are $25 off the first month.

Watch the Lions vs. 49ers live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN

The Lions and 49ers are facing off for a chance to play in Super Bowl LVIII in two weeks. Expect each team to leave it all on the field. Football fans will not want to miss this matchup between two of the best teams in the NFL. If you plan to watch the game abroad, then download a VPN to pair with Sling TV.

A VPN – virtual private network – ensures safer browsing and adds more security to your connection. VPNs will protect your computer from malware and phishing attacks. VPNs also alleviate geo-blocking issues by bypassing regional broadest restrictions. In our opinion, the best VPN is NordVPN, which is now 63% off. There’s no penalty for signing up for NordVPN because if you don’t like the service, there’s a 30-day money-back guarantee.

