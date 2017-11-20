'Get Out,' 'Detroit,' Issa Rae, Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige among top NAACP Image Award nominees

“Get Out,” “Girls Trip,” “Detroit” and “Mudbound” are among the top film nominees for the 49th annual NAACP Image Awards.

On the TV side, Netflix and OWN dominate the race with multiple noms for “Dear White People,” “Orange Is the New Black,” “Queen Sugar” and “Greenleaf.”

In music, Mary J. Blige and Jay-Z grabbed five nominations apiece. Filmmaker Ava DuVernay landed a nomination in the entertainer of the year category alongside Bruno Mars, Chadwick Boseman, Chance the Rapper, Issa Rae, and Jay-Z.

The motion picture nominations went to “Detroit,” “Get Out,” “Girls Trip,” “Marshall,” and “Roman J. Israel, Esq.” “Detroit” also landed a slot in the indie film category alongside “Last Flag Flying,” “Mudbound,” “Professor Marston and the Wonder Women,” and “Wind River.”

“Greenleaf” and “Queen Sugar” are nommed for drama series, vying with Starz’s “Power,” NBC’s “This Is Us,” and WGN’s now-canceled “Underground.” The bids for best comedy series went to HBO’s “Ballers,” ABC’s “Black-ish,” “Dear White People,” HBO’s “Insecure,” and Starz’s “Survivor’s Remorse.”

“Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson is set to host the Jan. 15 ceremony, to air live on TV One.

Here is a complete list of nominations:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

• Ava DuVernay

• Bruno Mars

• Chadwick Boseman

• Chance the Rapper

• Issa Rae

• JAY-Z

TELEVISION

Outstanding Comedy Series

• “Ballers” (HBO)

• “black-ish” (ABC)

• “Dear White People” (Netflix)

• “Insecure” (HBO)

• “Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

• Anthony Anderson – “black-ish” (ABC)

• Aziz Ansari – “Master of None” (Netflix)

• Dwayne Johnson – “Ballers” (HBO)

• Keegan-Michael Key – “Friends from College” (Netflix)

• RonReaco Lee – “Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

• Danielle Brooks – “Orange is the New Black” (Netflix)

• Issa Rae – “Insecure” (HBO)

• Loretta Devine – “The Carmichael Show” (NBC)

• Niecy Nash – “Claws” (TNT)

• Tracee Ellis Ross – “black-ish ” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

• Ernie Hudson – “Grace and Frankie” (Netflix)

• Jay Ellis – “Insecure” (HBO)

• John David Washington – “Ballers” (HBO)

• Omar Miller – “Ballers” (HBO)

• Tituss Burgess – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

• Leslie Jones – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

• Marsai Martin – “black-ish” (ABC)

• Tichina Arnold – “Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz)

• Uzo Aduba – “Orange is the New Black” (Netflix)

• Yvonne Orji – “Insecure” (HBO)

Outstanding Drama Series

• “Greenleaf” (OWN)

• “Power” (Starz)

• “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

• “This Is Us” (NBC)

• “Underground” (WGN America)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

• Kofi Siriboe – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

• Mike Colter – “Marvel’s The Defenders” (Netflix)

• Omari Hardwick – “Power” (Starz)

• Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us ” (NBC)

• Terrence Howard – “Empire” (FOX)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

• Jurnee Smollett-Bell – “Underground” (WGN America)

• Kerry Washington – “Scandal” (ABC)

• Rutina Wesley – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

• Taraji P. Henson – “Empire” (FOX)

• Viola Davis – “How to Get Away with Murder” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

• Bryshere Gray – “Empire” (FOX)

• Dondre Whitfield – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

• Joe Morton – “Scandal” (ABC)

• Jussie Smollett – “Empire” (FOX)

• Trai Byers – “Empire” (FOX)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

• Lynn Whitfield – “Greenleaf” (OWN)

• Naturi Naughton – “Power” (Starz)

• Samira Wiley – “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

• Susan Kelechi Watson – “This Is Us” (NBC)

• Tina Lifford – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited – Series or Dramatic Special

• “Flint” (Lifetime)

• “Shots Fired” (FOX)

• “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” (HBO)

• “The New Edition Story” (BET)

• “When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story” (TV One)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

• Bryshere Grey – “The New Edition Story” (BET)

• Idris Elba – “Guerrilla” (Showtime)

• Laurence Fishburne – “Madiba” (BET)

• Mack Wilds – “Shots Fired” (FOX)

• Woody McClain – “The New Edition Story” (BET)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

• Jill Scott – “Flint” (Lifetime)

• Oprah Winfrey – “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” (HBO)

• Queen Latifah – “Flint” (Lifetime)

• Regina King – “American Crime” (ABC)

• Sanaa Lathan – “Shots Fired” (FOX)