Detroit interview: Will Poulter on the film's 'disappointing' box office, Pennywise, and bullying (exclusive)

Critically, Detroit was a triumph. Most people who saw Kathryn Bigelow’s profound and pertinent drama were left enlightened and moved by what they had seen, yet the box office figures were a little disappointing. Will Poulter – who plays the violently racist cop Philip Krauss in Detroit – spoke exclusively to Yahoo Movies to explain why he believed this to have been the case.

The 24-year-old Brit discusses whether the film was too relevant and too challenging a watch, at a time when the real world had become so depressing that perhaps viewers were craving escapism. He also discusses just how difficult a role it was for him to embody, and whether he had any apprehensions about taking on a character of this nature.

He goes on to talk about an actor’s obligation to be vocal on current socio-political issues, and why he decided to turn down the role of Pennywise in recent horror sensation It.

Yahoo Movies: Though a critical triumph, it’s fair to say Detroit didn’t meet box office expectations. Why do you think that might be? Was it maybe too pertinent for some audience members?

I would echo that, and agree with it entirely. Critically people looked at the film very favourably, and it’s no secret that from a box office perspective it was slightly underwhelming. I think that was disappointing for us to some extent, but this movie was never made to make hundreds of millions of dollars, it was never that film. But it was certainly our intention for as many people to see it as possible, and people from all walks of life because there’s an opportunity here for education and empathy, for people who, at no fault of their own, may lack that. I know I did before going in to the process.

Our goal was to capture as many eyes and ears as possible and draw attention to the truths about an event that have never really been told in an honest light. It points a finger to the fact that this is still happening, these events of course happened in 1967 but they continue to happen today. Does its relevance explain why people maybe avoided it? Are audiences more hungry for escapism than ever as we witness what appears to be a social tragedy and civil rights regression on a daily basis? Maybe.

Kathryn Bigelow's 'Detroit' covered the events that took place at the Algiers Motel incident during Detroit's 1967 12th Street Riot (eOne)

But I think the responsibility lies with filmmakers and creatives to make statements about social elements, as much as it lies with audience members to actually face up to reality. I think going to the cinema, or listening to a really wonderful album, or watching a brilliant documentary, these are arguably the best ways to consume critical information about the world around you and what’s going on.

I think potentially Detroit came at a time when it was arguably too much to bear for some people. And the hope is that those people who missed it in the first instance, or for whom it was maybe too much when it initially came out, might now revisit it and give it a second chance and really take something positive away from it. As tragic as the story is, and as much as it’s characterised by a loss of life, and it is an intense watch, there is positive social application with this film, that I think is the lasting note. It’s a lesson, it’s informative, it’s designed to improve us, not take us backwards. For that reason I would argue, why wouldn’t you see it?

Yahoo Movies: How did you go about getting into the mindset of a role like this? That can’t have been an easy place to take yourself?

Will Poulter in 'Detroit' (eOne)