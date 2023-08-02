Detectives charge Dallas man with assaulting EMT, second person at Peach Festival

Aug. 1—A Luzerne County man faces charges after investigators say he assaulted an emergency medical technician at last month's Peach Music Festival, leaving the victim with a facial laceration.

Christopher James Geiger, 47, is also accused of kicking a fellow festival-goer, Lackawanna County detectives said.

Geiger, of 133 White Birch Lane, Dallas, was released Tuesday on $25,000 unsecured bail after his arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Paul Keeler on aggravated assault and other charges.

The incidents happened July 1 at the music festival at the Pavilion at Montage Mountain, county Detective Chris Kolcharno, who was assigned to a security detail at the event, said in a criminal complaint.

After receiving a report of an assault, Kolcharno said he found EMT Johnathan Coyne receiving medical attention for a large laceration over his eye at a satellite medical facility near the venue's main gate.

Coyne told the detective he had responded to a report of a festival-goer with a medical issue and located a man lying on his back near the beer stand in the lawn area, according to the complaint.

After the man stood up, he became aggressive, the complaint said. Coyne followed him, catching him multiple times to prevent him from falling, before the man threw an elbow at the EMT and then hit him over his left eye with a closed fist.

Security personnel detained the man, who was taken to the main medical tent, where detectives identified him as Geiger, the complaint said.

Coyne told detectives in a followup interview he received eight stitches to close the wound over his eye, the complaint said.

Also receiving treatment in the medical area was Nina Ihmels, who said she was watching the concert and heard a disturbance behind her before Geiger kicked her in the back, the detectives said. Ihmels, who complained of pain in her right arm and numbness in her fingers, later left the venue to seek treatment at a hospital.

In addition to aggravated assault, Geiger was charged with two counts each of simple assault and harassment. His preliminary hearing is Aug. 15 at 10 a.m.

Story continues

Contact the writer:

dsingleton@timesshamrock.com;

570-348-9132.