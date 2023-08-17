Detective Wagner Reflects on a Pivotal Lead in the Jason Adams Case

Business TechCrunch

Intel has called time on its plan to acquire contract chipmaker Tower Semiconductor, citing its inability "to obtain in a timely manner the regulatory approvals required under the merger agreement." Chip giant Intel first announced it was planning to buy the Israeli company for $5.4 billion way back in February last year, a move designed to bolster its own contract chip-making business with enhanced manufacturing capacity and intellectual property, while also giving it a wider global reach. Indeed, Intel revealed plans to invest $20 billion in two new Arizona factories some two years ago, while also confirming a new offshoot called Intel Foundry Services (IFS) dedicated to manufacturing chips designed by other companies.