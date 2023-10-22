Detective Malcolm Reiman Recalls Christopher Gonzalez's Charm
Detectives Reiman and McCrosson interrogate Christopher Gonzalez, Dora Almontaser's suspected killer.
Detectives Reiman and McCrosson interrogate Christopher Gonzalez, Dora Almontaser's suspected killer.
Both USC and Clemson lost on Saturday night and are assuredly out of the playoff mix.
The Trojans' College Football Playoff hopes are pretty much toast.
Over the course of 60 minutes, No. 4 Florida State’s talent was just too much for No. 16 Duke to handle.
The Volunteers had a 20-7 halftime lead.
Tyrod Taylor is the anticipated starter, and the Giants elevated QB Tommy DeVito and from the practice squad.
The 49ers are reportedly not considering IR after a CT scan revealed that Deebo Samuel had a hairline fracture in his shoulder.
Welcome, folks, to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter that highlights notable tech industry happenings over the past few days. Life moves pretty fast, as a young Matthew Broderick once said -- we empathize. In this edition of WiR, we cover a hacker leaking millions of 23andMe customer records, X's crackdown on porn, Meta's Ray-Ban sunglasses and Marc Andreessen's tone-deaf manifesto.
UCF scored a TD with 1:16 to go.
This brush is the secret to a tangle-free mane — grab it while it's just $10
Announced amid a deluge of news at this week’s Delivering the Future event in Seattle was word that Amazon will begin testing Agility’s Digit in a move that could bring the bipedal robot to its nationwide fulfillment centers. Not too long after, the firm began focusing Digit’s output exclusively on warehouse and factory work. In April of last year, Amazon named Agility one of the first five recipients of the company’s $1 billion Industrial Innovation Fund.