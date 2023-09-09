Details of Zach Bryan’s arrest revealed, law enforcement praise country star’s apology

New details have come to light following the Thursday night arrest of Zach Bryan in the country star’s home state of Oklahoma.

The Grammy-nominated singer was taken into custody after his security guard was pulled over for speeding on U.S. Highway 60 in Craig County, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Tennessean.

“During the initial contact, the driver was showing obvious signs of extreme nervousness with his speech being shaken as well as clear discomfort during the initial interaction,” the affidavit reads.

As Trooper Ben Bertram was running the driver’s license and vehicle information, Bryan rolled up in a Ram TRX pickup and parked by the passenger side of his security guard’s rental SUV. After officers observed Bryan “waving his hands around and making furtive movements inside the pickup,” he exited his vehicle a few minutes later and approached Bertram.

“I am wondering what is taking so long,” Bryan told the trooper, per the arrest report.

Bertram then ordered Bryan to get back inside his truck, telling him he was “interfering with his police duties.” He further warned the 27-year-old musician that if he didn’t follow instructions he would go to jail.

“I’ll go to jail, let’s do it,” Bryan reportedly told the trooper.

After he was placed in handcuffs, the hit-maker began to argue, telling Bertram that this “is why nobody likes police officers.” He added that “f—ing cops are out of control,” and said if the trooper didn’t let him out of the cuffs, it was “going to be a mistake, sir. I promise,” per the trooper’s affidavit.

Bryan was ultimately charged with obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

“I was an idiot today. And my decisions did not reflect who I [am] as a person,” Bryan said in an apology video posted to social media in the wee hours of the morning.

He went on to explain that his frustration with law enforcement was actually sparked days earlier, when he was pulled over for driving a few miles over the speed limit. He was put in handcuffs for allegedly failing to provide his address to the police officer who stopped him, though he said he was ultimately able to move on with just a warning.

Cut to Thursday’s incident, during which Bryan admitted he got “too lippy” with the officer who pulled over his security guard.

“I [was] just mouthing off like an idiot, like an actual child,” Bryan explained. “In reality, they were just doing their jobs [and] I was upset.”

“I just pray everyone knows that I don’t think I’m above the law,” he added. “I was just being disrespectful and I shouldn’t have been. It was my mistake. … I’m a grown man and I shouldn’t have behaved like that.”

Since his arrest, authorities have shown appreciation for Bryan owning up to his bad behavior.

Retired Sgt. Betsy Branter Smith, a spokesperson for the National Police Association nonprofit, said that while officers often encounter people with attitude, apologies are much more rare. She added that Bryan’s apology was prompt and appeared genuine.

“This is a very frustrated young man and he had some inappropriate things to say, but he complied with the officers,” Smith told TMZ. “He didn’t try to fight them or attack them. He mouthed off. And he apologized.”

Bryan currently has the No. 1 song in America, “I Remember Everything,” a duet with Kacey Musgraves, according to the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

