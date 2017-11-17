Details of Prince Harry and Prince William's Star Wars cameos revealed

Back in August John Boyega let slip that while visiting the set of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ in April, Princes William and Harry secretly filmed cameo roles in the movie, donning the famous white armour of the Stormtrooper.

But now details are emerging of what they actually got up to, and it involves even more stars than first thought.

Insiders tell The Hollywood Reporter that not only did they film a scene with John Boyega’s Finn, but they were joined by Take That’s Gary Barlow and Tom Hardy, also playing stormtroopers.

Apparently, the famous troopers are tasked with guarding a Finn in an elevator.

Speaking during a round table chat with THR, Boyega called it ‘a strange contrast of a weird family’, adding that rather than being an intimidating moment, it was ‘fun’ and ‘a great experience’.

The princes – and Barlow and Hardy – are not the first celebrities to jump into stormtrooper gear for the makers of ‘Star Wars’.

Previous movie ‘The Force Awakens’ featured surprise Stormtrooper cameos from Daniel Craig, who even got a few lines, along with another from Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich.

But you can check out the First Order’s newest recruits once ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ lands in the UK on December 14.

