Details Emerge in Accidental Death of YouTube Creator Benny “Comicstorian” Potter

Ben Potter, the late YouTube personality known for the audio dramas that he created from comic books, died in a single-vehicle car crash, according to statements released this week by local and state officials in Colorado.

Potter’s death on Saturday was announced on X, formerly Twitter, by his wife, Nathalie, who asked for privacy while grieving but indicated that her husband’s work will be carried on in some capacity. The Colorado State Patrol and the Fort Collins Coroner’s Office both released statements regarding Potter’s death at 40 years old.

The content creator, who had a 3 million-plus following on YouTube, was driving southbound on I-25 near mile 267.5 at 9:19 a.m. when his Toyota 4Runner drifted off the right shoulder crossing the frontage road and rolled several times, the Colorado State Patrol said in a news release on Tuesday. He died at the scene.

CSP stated that Potter was wearing a seatbelt at the time of his death and that he was the only person in the vehicle. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Investigators indicated that they do not believe drugs, alcohol or speeding were factors in the crash, the agency said in the release.

On Wednesday, the Fort Collins Coroner’s Office released a statement regarding Potter’s death stating that blunt force injuries of the head caused his death, which the coroner deemed to be accidental.

“On June 8, 2024, the Larimer County Coroner’s Office responded to the location of 2237 SW Frontage Road in Fort Collins, Colorado, to investigate the death of a 40-year-old male. The decedent was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash and was pronounced dead at the scene,” the statement reads, adding “The decedent is identified as Benny Potter of Windsor, CO.”

The Coroner’s Office said that a full forensic autopsy was performed on June 10 at the Larimer County Forensic Sciences Center by Dr. J. White, D.O.

Potter had been a part of the YouTube community for more than a decade and a fixture in the world of comic book fandom on the platform, regularly discussing the Marvel and DC universes in his 4,000-plus posted videos.

Mourning her late husband on X, Nathalie wrote she plans “to honor him by continuing to tell great stories by great people, as well as to keep the memory of our very own superhero alive.”

An outpouring of condolences and and kind words about Potter came soon after the announcement with Ice Cube’s son, actor O’Shea Jackson Jr., and comic book author Scott Snyder paying respect.

