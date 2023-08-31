This Detail Could Be Melania Trump's 'Last Straw' Before Divorcing Donald Trump, Claims Expert



Melania Trump has been nowhere to be seen throughout much of Donald Trump‘s legal woes and her notable silence on his indictments and arrest has arisen suspicions about a possible divorce on the horizon, at least according to one relationship expert. Now, as Trump pleads not guilty in a Georgia election interference case, Melania may have another uphill battle on her hands as far as her marriage is concerned.



Relationship expert Louella Alderson, the co-founder of So Syncd, a dating app, tells The Mirror, “it may not be surprising if Trump’s arrest was the last straw.” Alderson says she can’t say for certain what the future holds for the couple but speculated that the strain caused by Trump’s ongoing legal woes and his election campaign may be too much for any spouse to bear.

“It is difficult to say whether or not Melania Trump will decide to divorce Donald Trump, as it is a very personal decision. However, it appears the couple don’t spend much time with each other and there have been numerous reports that paint them as having a strained relationship.”



Given that one of Trump’s legal battles is surrounding his alleged affair with Stormy Daniels while married to Melania, the former First Lady is having to sweep a lot of things under the rug in order to keep her marriage together. However, as Alderson notes, this is nothing knew for the pair as she emphasizes that they “have already gotten through so much could mean that they decide to stay together and work through their issues.”

DETROIT, MI - MARCH 03: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his wife Melania greet reporters in the spin room following a debate sponsored by Fox News at the Fox Theatre on March 3, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. Voters in Michigan will go to the polls March 8 for the State's primary.

Alderson speculates that Melania may have been hesitate to separate from the father of her son during his presidency. “As a political figure, Donald Trump is subject to intense media scrutiny and pressure from both sides of the aisle. Melania may have felt that divorcing him during his time in office would have been too much of a distraction and could have had negative implications for his reputation as President,” she said. “Trump and Melania could have discussed the situation and decided that staying together was a better option to avoid further embarrassment or scrutiny for themselves, their family and Donald Trump’s presidency.”



It has been speculated that Melania is living apart from her husband, a move Alderson says could be part of a move to dissolve their marriage without actually seeking a divorce. “Melania might feel that living separately, as she has allegedly been doing for some time now, is the better option for her than actually going through the process of officially divorcing Donald,” she says. “Whatever happens, it’s clear that Melania is in a difficult situation and it’s clear that there are many factors at play,” concluded Alderson, “At the end of the day, only she can decide what she thinks is the best path forward.”

