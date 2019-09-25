Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams slams fans confusing her with actress: ‘I am black’

Singer Michelle Williams has a PSA: She's not Michelle Williams the actress.

The former Destiny's Child's member is referring to the Emmy Award-winning actress that fans apparently have mistaken her for following Sunday's Emmys.

"How come when y’all are tagging and congratulating a person, do y’all see that I’m black?" Williams said during an Instagram Live video that was shared on Twitter. "When you go to my profile, you search for the 'Michelle Williams,' I am black. OK? I ain’t mixed with nothing; I ain’t mixed with Persian, Russian, I am black."

The singer, 40, said her social media accounts have been flooded with remarks directed at the other Williams in response to her call for pay equality during her Emmys acceptance speech.

"I am trying to figure out, 'Why in the world am I getting cursed out in my comments for Michelle Williams' speech?' which I thought was her truth. I thought it was awesome," Williams the singer added. "I thought she was factual – I could be wrong – but yeah, I just told this woman a few minutes ago on my Instagram, I was like, 'I’m so sorry that my namesake upset you, but can’t you see that I’m black?'"

So, the folks who are pissed and pressed about Michelle Williams’s (Actress) moving and brilliant #Emmy speech are tagging and aiming their anger at Michelle Williams (Singer), and she is fed up! pic.twitter.com/d7NAQyBndm — shar jossell (@SharSaysSo) September 24, 2019

Williams the actress, 39, took home an Emmy for best lead actress in a limited series or movie for her role of Gwen Verdon on FX's "Fosse/Verdon."

During her acceptance speech, Williams thanked FX and Fox 21 TV Studios for respecting her opinions during production – about everything from her taking more voice and dance lessons to her "pair of fake teeth not made from rubber" – and for paying her the same as co-star Sam Rockwell, explaining that her team "understood that when you put value in a person, it empowers that person to get in touch with their own inherent value and where do they put that value? They put it into their work."

She continued: "Next time a woman – and especially a woman of color, because she stands to make 52 cents on the dollar compared to her white male counterpart – tells you what she needs in order to do her job, listen to her, believe her. Because one day she might stand in front of you and say thank you for allowing her to succeed because of her workplace environment and not in spite of it."

Despite the case of mistake identity, the former Destiny's Child's member passionately applauded her counterpart's message of pay equality.

"I stand beside Michelle Williams on her speech," said Williams the singer. "She was beautiful. She was brilliant. Honey, she played Gwen Verdon to a T. She was awesome!"

Williams, who made up Destiny's Child along with Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland, added, "Now get it right, and stop cussing me out."

