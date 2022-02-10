Destinee LaShaee, the First Trans Star of TLC's My 600-Lb. Life , Dead

Destinee Lashaee

Destinee LaShaee, the first trans star of TLC's My 600-Lb. Life, has died.

The death of the reality star — who also used the name Matthew Ventress — was confirmed by brother Wayne Compton in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"No no no I'm sorry bro, I accept you for who you are, I accept every flaw that come with you, I'm sorry you felt alone, I'm sorry you felt you had nobody else to turn too, I'm sorry you felt you had no other option Destiny wouldn't of wanted this, lord why keep taking my siblings away, how much can I take💔💔," Compton wrote alongside a collection of photos of the pair on Tuesday, which was one day after the one year anniversary of the death of their other sibling, Destiny.

The reality star appeared on season 7 of My 600-Lb. Life, with a weight that was just shy of 700 lbs. at the time. In the time after the show, the rising social media star lost over 500 lbs. and served as an inspiration for fans.

The TLC alum was also vocal about mental health over the years, saying on the show, "I feel like all I'm constantly doing is trying to escape my depression and pain at this point. Food is the only thing I can turn to to do that. I can feel it killing me. There is no way I'm going to survive for much longer."

In a statement to PEOPLE, TLC said they're "saddened to learn of the loss of Destinee Lashae."

"Our deepest sympathies go out to Destinee's family and loved ones at this difficult time."

The former My 600-Lb. Life star also appeared to post about depression on a Facebook account under late sister Destiny Compton's name recently, writing a status that read, "If I Was Surrounded By All My Tears I'd Be Floating In the Ocean 🌊😭🥺" on Feb. 4.

The next day, another status update was posted, which read: "To Everyone Who Genuinely Love And Support Me I Love You And I'm Grateful To Have Touched Millions Of Lives And Hearts Around The World."

"My prayer for someone struggling in anyway is That You Keep fighting, Know Your Beautiful your Strong and You Can Do and Be Anything you want and Dream. Dreaming Is Free, Love Is Free And Most Importantly God Is Free," the post continued. "Living My life with So much pain for so long I've come to Realize that God Makes no Mistakes I'm Grateful for my Journey and all I've been Through I don't Regret A Single Moment. Love you All."

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.