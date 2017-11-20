'Despicable Me 3': Watch Gru's pet piranha-dog get a star turn in new mini-movie (exclusive)

When the summer animated blockbuster Despicable Me 3 arrives for home viewing on Tuesday, an all-new mini-movie will appear alongside the main feature. The titular star of The Secret Life of Kyle is Gru’s pint-sized, sharp-toothed cross-breed of a piranha and a dog. Yahoo Entertainment is premiering an exclusive clip from the short, which illustrates the surprisingly large amount of mischief that this tiny mutt causes. (Watch the clip above.)

Not that Kyle gets into trouble on purpose, of course. He’s just trying to deliver a gift to a charming poodle he has a crush on. Unfortunately, he has a rival in the form of a larger, meaner dog who engineers a humiliating entrance for the would-be Romeo en route to seeing his Juliet. That sets off some Looney Tunes-inspired mayhem that disturbs the peaceful suburban neighborhood that Kyle calls home. Check out the full mini-movie to see how Kyle strikes back and defeats his even more despicable opponent.

Despicable Me 3 will be available on digital on Tuesday and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Dec. 5.

