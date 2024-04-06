How can we describe this Poolman trailer, except "Chris Pine's The Big Lebowski"?

It’s always a bit of a cheat to describe a new movie strictly in terms of the mental connections it sparks with what’s come before; every film is unique in some way, and describing a movie only by naming its most obvious influences (intentional or otherwise) is rarely best practices. That being said:

This trailer for Chris Prine’s Poolman sure has some pretty heavy Big Lebowski vibes, huh?

The surface similarities are almost inescapable, as writer/director/star Pine sports long hair and a beard, a general slacker vibe, and a happy willingness to float through an absurdist version of California living that’s just one really good rug from being completely tied together. But even once you move past the first-level stuff (including the presence of Danny DeVito as Pine’s erstwhile John Goodman), it’s easy to draw parallels, with the film clearly working in the same blend of oddball comedy and film noir that the Coen brothers mined so successfully back in 1998. Pine, certainly, seems to be comfortable playing in the space, pulling the same trick Jeff Bridges did once upon a time by letting the cracks of anxiety emerge from under a thin patina of stoner calm.

None of which is meant to denigrate Poolman in any way, which, if nothing else, demonstrates that Pine has great casting instincts, and a good contacts list: In addition to DeVito, the film also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Annette Benning, DeWanda Wise, and Stephen Tobolowsky. (We also saw Ray Wise and Clancy Brown lurking around the edges, for some extra doses of character actor cred.) The films plot sees Pine’s Darren get swept up in a conspiracy theory surrounding a corrupt councilman and a greedy land developer—so we can maybe throw a little Chinatown in the mix there, too.

Poolman heads to theaters on May 10.