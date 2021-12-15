Derick Dillard Speaks Out Against Jim Bob Duggar, Accusing Him of Verbal Abuse, Manipulation

Derick Dillard has spoken out against his estranged father-in-law Jim Bob Duggar, accusing him of "verbal abuse" and "manipulation" in a scathing social media comment shortly after his brother-in-law Josh Duggar's conviction on two charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material.

Derick, 32, who has been married to Jim Bob's daughter, Jill Duggar Dillard, since 2014, responded to a Facebook post about Jim Bob's Arkansas State Senate campaign ahead of the special primary. Jim Bob, who has been estranged from Derick and Jill for some time, ultimately failed to make the runoff election this week.

"I used to have much respect for Jim Bob, as my father-in-law, and I wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt for years," Derick wrote on the post, which was originally shared by family friend and Republican politician Jim Holt. He believes that "Unfortunately, it's only become clearer to us over time just how deep this man's manipulation and deceit will go for his own gain, at the expense of others."

jill duggar

Jinger Duggar/Instagram Jill and Derick Dillard

Derick said Jim Bob "has lied to my wife and I numerous times," without specifying any examples. He continued, "When confronted privately, he is not humble, but he is defensive and verbally abusive."

"When he says he cannot be bought, the truth is that he has a history of being a sellout to anything that he can personally profit from, and he will justify it however he wants to continue his personal agenda," Derick wrote, without explaining how he reached these conclusions.

derrick dillard and jim bob

derrick dillard/ instagram;

He closed out his comment with the line, "Again, if he has lied and continues to lie to his best friends and his own family, will he LIE to YOU?!"

Derick also reshared Jim's post — which also highlights what it calls Jim Bob's lies — to his own Facebook page, writing, "This is telling, coming from former Senator Jim Holt! He knows what he's talking about."

A rep for Jim Bob declined to comment to PEOPLE about Derick's remarks.

Derick and Jill have been estranged from Jill's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, for some time now. Jill revealed in March that she hadn't been to her parents' home "in a while, probably like a couple years, other than once ... to check the mail."

Last year, she told her YouTube followers that she had been "distancing" herself from her family.

"We're not on the best terms with some of my family. We've had some disagreements, but we're working towards healing definitely and restoration, but we're having to kind of just take some time and heal," she said in the video.

The Duggar family has been in the spotlight this past month during the trial of Josh, Jill's brother. Josh now faces up to 20 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines for each conviction. He is expected to be sentenced in four months.

Back in 2015, Jill and her sister Jessa Seewald came forward as victims of Josh after a 2006 police report revealed that he had been investigated as a teen for inappropriately touching underage girls.

Jim's wife Bobye Holt testified about the previous molestation incident as part of Josh's trial this year. Bobbye specifically recalled that Josh repeatedly admitted, in 2003 and in 2005, to inappropriately touching four girls over and under their clothes. In his own testimony, Jim Bob claimed he couldn't remember the details Josh's admissions that he had touched the victims.

After Josh's conviction, Jill and Derick shared a statement posted to the Dillard family website, saying, "Today was difficult for our family. Our hearts go out to the victims of child abuse or any kind of exploitation."

The couple added, "We are thankful for the hard work of law enforcement, including investigators, forensic analysts, prosecutors, and all others involved who save kids and hold accountable those responsible for their abuse."