Derick Dillard Reacts to Josh Duggar Guilty Verdict: We Wanted to 'See the Facts for Ourselves'

Derick Dillard is reacting to the news that Josh Duggar was found guilty Thursday on two charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material.

Outside of the courthouse after the verdict was served, Derick told PEOPLE why he and wife Jill (Duggar) Dillard, Josh's younger sister, had attended some parts of the trial. (Jill, 30, appeared at Wednesday's proceeding but was not present for the verdict on Thursday).

"We just wanted to, among other things, see the facts for ourselves," he said, adding, "America is the best country to get justice."

Derick, 32, then said he was heading home to spend time with Jill in the wake of the news, but would be releasing a formal statement at a later time.

The Counting On alum also spoke out about Josh's trial after the jury began deliberating on Wednesday, writing on Twitter that he was "praying for justice this morning."

The tweet was met with support from Jill's cousin, Amy Duggar King, who responded to him: "Praying as well. Lord may justice be served ice cold." King also tweeted, "JUSTICE FOR THE CHILDREN," that same day.

Josh, 33, was arrested in April and later pleaded not guilty to the charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material.

The former reality star, who previously faced a child molestation scandal related to his conduct as a teenager, was accused of downloading files depicting child sexual abuse on May 14, 15 and 16 of 2019 on the computer at his then-workplace, a used car lot in Arkansas.

During his 7-day trial, the prosecution argued that Josh was the only one who could have committed the alleged crimes on the computer in question, while the defense tried to suggest that other people could have been responsible.

Following the guilty verdict, he faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines after his conviction on both counts — though, because possession is a lesser included offense, he will only be sentenced for the receipt crime.

His sentencing is expected in four months but a date hasn't been scheduled pending a pre-sentence investigation.

Along with Jill and Derick, several other of Josh's family members appeared in court throughout the trial, including his wife Anna, dad Jim Bob and siblings Justin, Jessa and Joy-Anna. Joy-Anna's husband Austin Forsyth has also attended.

Jill and Derick, who have been open in the past about distancing themselves from the Duggar family, previously issued a brief statement on the case when Josh was first arrested earlier this year. "It is very sad," they told PEOPLE at the time.

