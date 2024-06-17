Derek Jeter's Greenwood Lake mansion is under contract. Here's what new owners will enjoy

The sale of the sumptuous Greenwood Lake getaway owned by Yankees legend Derek Jeter is close to closing.

The home known locally as Jeter's "castle" has been under contract since late May, after being listed for $6.3 million less than 10 days earlier. That was a discount from the $15 million that Jeter had been seeking unsuccessfully for years.

Listing agent Diane Mitchell of Wright Brothers Real Estate declined to comment on details of the transaction Monday. But she confirmed that the home in Warwick, New York, is under contract and the sale is moving forward.

The lakeside mansion has been linked to the Hall of Famer's family for more than 70 years. Jeter’s grandfather, William Connors, lived there when it was owned by his adopted parents, John and Julia Tiedemann, who bought the site in 1952.

Located on the western shore of Greenwood Lake, the property lies just north of the New York-New Jersey border. Though rarely seen in the area, Jeter spent summers there in his youth, and his parents have spent time in the home since it was renovated, according to local residents.

The property's main dwelling was originally built by New York City doctor Rudolph Gudewill for his wife in 1903. When Jeter acquired it in the early 2000s from the Tiedemann family trust, it had been partitioned into apartments and was in a state of disrepair.

Bordered by 6-foot-high stone walls, the property today features a main house, guest house, pool house and boat house. The nearly 4-acre site also includes an infinity pool, gardens and 700 feet of lakefront. Its 12,500 square feet of living space contains six bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and four kitchens. There is a fifth kitchen outdoors.

The renovated estate was listed on the market in 2018 for $14.75 million, a price that dropped to $12.75 in 2021. During that time, Jeter was a part-owner and chief executive officer for the Miami Marlins Major League Baseball franchise. He cut ties with the club in 2022.

A failed auction of the home earlier this decade at a $6.5 million starting bid led to the property's relisting earlier this year. The listing was taken down within 10 days and a sale has been pending since late May, Mitchell confirmed on Monday.

