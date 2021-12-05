Derek Jeter and Wife Hannah Secretly Welcome Their Third Baby, Daughter River Rose

Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter hosts 25th Turn 2 Foundation Dinner in NYC

Richard Buxo / SplashNews.com

Derek Jeter is now a girl dad three times over!

On Saturday, The Players' Tribune — a media company founded by the baseball star — announced the exciting news that Jeter, 47, and wife Hannah Davis Jeter welcomed their third baby into the world.

"Congratulations Derek and @hannahbjeter on the birth of your baby girl, River Rose Jeter, born Thursday, Dec. 2," the organization said in the social media statement.

Derek and his model wife, 31, never previously revealed that they were expecting another child, who now joins big sisters Bella Raine, 4, and Story Grey, 2½.

Their births, in August 2017 and January 2019, respectively, were also announced by The Players' Tribune.

Earlier this year, Jeter opened up to PEOPLE on the red carpet of the 25th annual Turn 2 Foundation dinner at Cipriani Wall Street about his love of being a girl dad.

"My girls are the absolute best," Jeter told PEOPLE exclusively in October. "You know, you hear it before you have kids, people will tell you, 'Oh, wait until you have your own,' but it really is true."

"Every day there's something new, and they learn something new every single day," the proud father added. "It's been wonderful. It's been more than I ever could've imagined."

Hannah Jeter

Pat Benic/UPI/Shutterstock Derek Jeter's wife Hannah (L) with daughters Story and Bella during Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2021

In September, Jeter was inducted into baseball's Hall of Fame where he praised the women in his life for always standing by his side. The former New York Yankees star was elected to the Hall of Fame in January 2020, but because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, he had to wait until September 2021 to celebrate the honor.

Speaking from Cooperstown, New York, in his induction speech, Jeter shouted out his two little ones — who wore matching dresses and blue bows in their hair — before the five-time World Series champion said that being a father to them is a dream of its own.

"You know, this day puts an exclamation point on my playing career, which was my first dream," he said, addressing his girls. "Through you all, with you all, I'm living another one."