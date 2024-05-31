Derek Jeter Finds a Buyer for His 9,000-Square-Foot New York Castle

Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

After six years on and off the market, former MLB star Derek Jeter’s fairytale New York property has entered into contract, Mansion Global reports. The castle-style home, located about 50 miles northwest of Manhattan in the village of Greenwood Lake, was most recently listed for $6.5 million. The road to finding a buyer hasn’t been easy (or cheap); the retired Yankees shortstop attached a $14.75 million price tag when he first listed the four-acre property in 2018.

The 9,000-square-foot, three-story main structure on the compound, named Tiedemann Castle, was built in 1915 and features medieval-style turrets and battlements. Jeter pieced together the property in multiple transactions in the early 2000s, reportedly paying a total of about $1.6 million and further investing about $3 million in renovations.

Although the stone exterior looks like something from a world history textbook, the home boasts contemporary finishes on the inside and comes complete with a total of four kitchens, a media room, an elevator, a wet bar, a steam shower, and a gym. The modern spin on castle living features oak paneling, beamed ceilings, ornate iron chandeliers, and candlestick-style sconces are among the unique abode’s design details.

Also found on the property are a lakeside guest house, a pool house, an outdoor kitchen, a private lagoon, a boat house, and dock—plus a replica of the Statue of Liberty. In total, there are six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms across the nearly 12,600 square feet of interior living space.

Since the deal is yet to be finalized, an exact closing price and the identity of the buyer have not been disclosed.

In 2021, Jeter sold his 31,000-square-foot Tampa, Florida, mansion, dubbed “St. Jetersburg,” for $22.5 million. The seven-bedroom residence was custom-built for the Hall of Famer in 2012, and was once rented by Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.

