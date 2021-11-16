Derek Hough tests positive for COVID-19, days ahead of 'Dancing With the Stars' finale

Derek Hough has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: Christopher Willard via Getty Images)

Derek Hough is being forced to take a break from judging Dancing With the Stars, after revealing Tuesday on social media that he's tested positive for COVID-19.

"Even though I've been fully vaccinated, I've just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID," he said in a video. "I just found out, and I feel OK. I feel strong. I'm currently taking advice from medical professionals, doing everything I can to get better as fast as I can. I'm currently in quarantine. I'll make sure to keep you guys all updated with what's going on, but I just want to send a lot of love out there to all. Stay safe."

When asked to comment on how long Hough will be out, a spokeswoman for Dancing With the Stars referred Yahoo Entertainment back to his post.

The show's finale — in which influencer JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, The Talk host Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten, NBA star Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach, and Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke will compete for the Mirrorball trophy — is Nov. 22.

Hough was sidelined just last month for "Britney Night," when contestants danced to the songs of Britney Spears, after what host Tyra Banks called "potential COVID exposure."

"Although he's fully vaccinated and tested negative, Derek will sit out tonight's show out of an abundance of caution," Banks said during the Oct. 4 broadcast.

The same week, pro dancer Burke and her partner, Rigsby, were coming off of their own positive COVID-19 tests, despite having been vaccinated. The pair performed their dance to "Gimme More" from each of their separate homes, with the screen making it appear as though they were next to each other.