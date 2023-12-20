Derek Hough reveals wife Hayley Erbert will have skull surgery following craniectomy

Derek Hough's wife Hayley Erbert will undergo another surgery on Wednesday, nearly two weeks after the "Dancing With the Stars" judge revealed she had to have an emergency craniectomy

Hough, 38, revealed on his Instagram Story that Erbert, 29, will have surgery "to replace a large portion of her skull that was removed during her craniectomy."

"I strongly believe all the prayers that have been sent with the intention and love of Hayley’s recovery has helped so much. I can’t thank you all enough," he told fans. "Please keep her in your prayers as I believe the collective energy helped her through these past few weeks. We love you we thank you."

Hough shared a video on Friday as he and his wife took a stroll through Washington, D.C. In the short clip, Erbert was wearing a medical helmet.

"Hayley is doing well. Her recovery process has been nothing short of a miracle," he captioned the post. "She still has a ways to go with another surgery, hopefully in a few weeks, to insert a skull implant to replace the piece that was removed during the craniectomy."

Hough explained that the surgery will "restore the skull to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury."

The "Hairspray Live" actor has been sharing incremental updates with fans since he first announced in an Instagram post on Dec. 7 that Erbert was hospitalized due to a "cranial hematoma."

"At the end of last night's tour performance in Washington, D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital," he wrote at the time. "She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy. She is in stable condition."

An intracranial hematoma is a "collection of blood within the skull," according to the Mayo Clinic, usually "caused by a blood vessel that bursts in the brain," but can also "be caused by trauma such as a car accident or fall. The blood may collect in the brain tissue or underneath the skull, pressing on the brain."

"I want to thank the first responders and medical personnel who have cared for and continue to care for her. I ask for your prayers and positivity during this time," Hough said in his post.

Hough and Erbert tied the knot in August, saying "I do" in front of family and friends in a redwood forest in Northern California's Monterey County in August, People reported. Hough's publicist Susan Madore confirmed the wedding to USA TODAY.

The couple began dating in 2015 after meeting on "DWTS": Erbert was a dancer on the show for seven seasons and four tours. Before joining the judge's table, Hough was a "DWTS" pro dancer, winning the coveted Mirrorball Trophy a record-breaking six times in the televised dance competition. They announced their engagement on June 2, 2022, with joint Instagram posts.

