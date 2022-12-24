Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert 'okay' after surviving a 'pretty scary' car accident

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are feeling extra thankful this holiday season.

On Friday, the Dancing With the Stars judge and his fiancée shared on Instagram that they were both involved in a "pretty scary car accident" while driving through the mountains on Dec. 12. While they did not explicitly reveal what caused the incident, they explained that it involved "a steep hill, icy roads, a tree, and worst of all, the fear that we would slide off the mountain."

"Given the circumstances, we have so much to be grateful for," Erbert wrote. "First, that there were no other people involved. Second, the quick response from paramedics. And lastly, that we are both okay and that I only walked away a little banged up, a swollen face, and four stitches above my eyebrow."

Alongside the note, Erbert posted a video that featured the San Bernardino County Fire Department at the scene, the damage to their car, and Erbert being treated for her wounds. It also showed the pair trying to lift up their spirits in the aftermath of the accident by eating pizza and snacks from the grocery store — even if, unfortunately, Erbert found it difficult due to her injuries.

"Now, more than ever, we realize how fragile life is and how important it is to love those around you," she concluded. "We hope that everyone has a safe, healthy, and happy holiday season."

In the comments section, Hough revealed that the "scariest part" for him was Erbert's immediate reaction following the accident, which he said she can't remember now. "She was dazed afterwards, being cheerful saying we should keep going to dinner as blood ran down her face," he recalled. "That really scared me. She came to 20 minutes later when the firemen arrived."

The pair's Dancing With the Stars pals quickly flooded their comments with love and support following the alarming announcement. Peta Murgatroyd wrote, "Omfg guys I'm so glad you both are ok!!! Thank god!"

Cheryl Burke added, "Omg! Thank God you're both okay. Sending you love and a fast recovery. You'll be able to chew candy in no time."

