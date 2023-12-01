Derek Chauvin, Ex-Cop Convicted Of Murdering George Floyd, Was Stabbed 22 Times By Fellow Inmate – Update

UPDATED with new details: The inmate who attacked Derek Chauvin, the onetime Minneapolis police officer convicted in 2021 of murdering George Floyd, stabbed the former cop 22 times according to multiple reports. Chauvin is serving a sentence of 22 and a half years in prison.

The details were released in charging documents obtained by AP and other outlets. They identify the alleged assailant as John Turscak.

Turscak, who allegedly used an improvised knife, told FBI investigators that he attacked Chauvin on Black Friday for what he saw as symbolic connection to the Black Lives Matter movement and the “Black Hand,” a symbol associated with the Mexican Mafia.

Turscak now faces charges of attempted murder, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons would not identify the victim, but it did confirm to the AP that an inmate was stabbed at 12:30 p.m. at the Federal Correctional Institution, Tucson, which is the medium-security prison where Chauvin is housed. EMTs on site “initiated lifesaving measures,” according to the New York Times, before transferring the victim to the hospital.

The 2020 murder of George Floyd by 19-year MPD veteran Chauvin occurred as three other officers looked on and Floyd exclaimed he couldn’t breathe. Despite that, Chauvin pressed his knee on the man’s neck for almost 10 minutes. The incident and video of it sparked a wave of protests across the country.

Chauvin was later convicted and sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison.

On Monday, the Supreme Court rejected Chauvin’s appeal of his conviction.

