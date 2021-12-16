Denzel Washington breaks down in tears remembering his late mother

On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Wednesday, actor Denzel Washington broke down in tears while discussing his mother, Lennis Washington, who died in June of this year at the age of 97.

The host Colbert brought a quote he had heard Washington say about a mother being a boy’s first true love, and he asked Washington how he is honoring that love with his work. That’s when the Oscar winner was hit with some unexpected emotions.

“A mother is a son's first true love. A son, especially that first son, is a mother's last true love,” Washington began. “That's-- I'm getting choked up. Sorry.”

Washington, who stars in the new Joel Coen film The Tragedy of Macbeth, went on to say that his mother was there for everything throughout his life and career, but that now “she went home,” before asking Colbert for a tissue.

After sitting for a moment in an attempt to gather himself, Washington then told Colbert that he didn’t even cry at his mother’s funeral. And when the host asked why he thinks that is, the answer was a perfect way to lighten the mood.

“I don't know. I guess I saved it up for you,” Washington said, laughing. “For crying out loud!”