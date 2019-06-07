Dennis Quaid Dating University of Texas PhD Student Laura Savoie, Sources Confirm

Dennis Quaid has a new lady in his life!

The actor, 65, is dating 26-year-old University of Texas student Laura Savoie, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE.

Savoie, who is originally from St. Louis, Missouri, attended undergrad at Pepperdine University, where she was her class’ valedictorian. During her time at the Malibu college, Savoie dated actor Jeremy Piven, a source tells PEOPLE.

She then went on to receive her master’s at the University of Notre Dame. Savoie is currently working towards her PhD in accounting at the University of Texas at Austin in their McCombs School of Business and expects to graduate in 2021.

The couple has been dating for the past few months and were photographed together on May 14 after enjoying a meal at celebrity hotspot Craig’s in West Hollywood, California. It is not clear when the actor split with his longtime girlfriend Santa Auzina, whom he was last photographed with in December.

Representatives for Quaid have not commented on the relationship. Savoie had no comment when contacted by PEOPLE.

View photos Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie More

RELATED: Dennis Quaid Is ‘Doing Nothing but Chilling’ with His Girlfriend and Kids for the Holidays

Since they started dating, Savoie hasn’t held back from sharing her happiness and has featured Quaid in several photos on her Instagram, which is currently set to private.

Most recently, the UT Austin student shared a snap of the pair with their arms wrapped around each other and captioned it with, “Never been happier.”

She also revealed that she “loved this man” in a snapshot from May, which featured the couple wearing hats that hid their faces while they shared a waterside kiss.

Until recently, Quaid was dating Auzina, 32. The former pair, who were together for a little over two years, began dating after the actor split from his wife, Kimberly Buffington, 47, in 2016.

View photos Dennis Quaid and Santa Auzina | Brad Barket/Getty More

View photos Dennis Quaid and ex-wife Kimberly Buffington | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic More