Denise Richards's surprising reaction to Charlie Sheen bringing a prostitute to her house on Thanksgiving

Denise Richards talked adventures in co-parenting with Charlie Sheen on this week's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, mentioning the time he brought a hooker to Thanksgiving. (Photo: Brett Costello / Newspix via Getty Images)

Denise Richards is the ex-wife with a heart of gold.

On Tuesday’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she recalled how several years earlier, her scandal-prone ex-husband Charlie Sheen brought a hooker to her house for Thanksgiving dinner.

The unusual detail came to light during a conversation she had with her ex-boyfriend and frequent co-star Patrick Muldoon during which Richards said that her first husband aged her "terribly." She recounted how he once brought the prostitute over, but left her in the driveway because he was nervous to tell Richards she was there.

So how did Richards handle the situation? She said she ultimately set an extra plate for the woman at the meal, which they presumably shared with the former couple’s two daughters, Sam and Lola, now 15 and 13.

"Even a hooker deserves to have Thanksgiving dinner," Richards said during a show confessional.

No one will argue with Richards’s comment that the Anger Management star aged her. Their relationship was crazy dramatic even after they divorced in 2006 — though they have been on friendly(ish) terms in recent years. (Sheen — who revealed in 2017 that he was diagnosed as HIV positive four years earlier — was invited to her second wedding in September.) Well, as friendly terms as you can be with someone who has claimed to be a warlock with tiger blood who could fly off the rails at any second.

As crazy as the Drop Dead Gorgeous actress’s hooker Turkey Day story is, it’s actually not the first time she broke bread with one of her ex’s prostitute pals. During the pair’s trip with their daughters to NYC in 2010 — during which Sheen was hospitalized after getting into a fight with a hooker in his hotel room at the Plaza — he brought the woman to dinner with Richards earlier in the evening.

Richards is so good with Sheen’s hooker habit, in fact, that she said in March on the reality show that she wouldn’t have minded if he “brought a prostitute as his date” to her wedding with Aaron Phypersin.

“I wouldn’t care,” she said. “It’s just, it is what it is... No matter what’s gone down with Charlie and I, I invite Charlie to anything having to do with the kids and I.” (Despite her being OK with it, she has said that she worries how her “dysfunction” with Sheen has impacted their daughters.)

Richards, who joined the reality show this season, married her second husband in Malibu in September. She recently said on The Talk that Phypersin plans to adopt her youngest daughter, Eloise, who is 7 and has special needs, whom Richards adopted as a single mom.

