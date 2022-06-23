Denise Richards joins OnlyFans after defending daughter Sami Sheen

Denise Richards launched an OnlyFans page one week after defending her 18-year-old daughter Sami Sheen for joining the website. Richards, 51, shared the news on Instagram on Thursday and included a link to her new account. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum said she will "personally" answer messages.

OnlyFans is a social platform that allows artists "to monetize their content while developing authentic relationships with their fanbase." Fans have to subscribe and pay for a person's content, which is typically NSFW. Bella Thorne, Larsa Pippen and Blac Chyna are among the stars who've joined. Sami, the eldest daughter of Richards and Charlie Sheen, caused a stir when she launched her page last week.

Charlie issued a statement to Yahoo Entertainment blaming Richards for their daughter joining the website: "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

Richards, who was briefly estranged from Sami, hit back saying she's simply supporting their daughter.

"Sami is 18, and this decision wasn't based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgement, but she makes her own choices," the Wild Things star told Yahoo.

Richards expanded on that on social media, saying she "can't be judgmental" as she posed for Playboy. The actress defended the platform after saying she "recently learned" about OnlyFans.

"I'm sorry, but s*** if I can get paid and at my age? To see me in a bikini?!? God bless you. Perhaps I should open my own account," she teased.